The North Moore football team’s defense didn’t start the fall 2021 season off on the right note at Carver Friday night.
The home team scored a 99-yard touchdown on its first play from scrimmage, but over the final 39 minutes of the grind-it-out football game, the defense for the Mustangs showed the resiliency that coach Andrew Carrouth said has become common for the program in recent years. The bounceback mentality led to a 26-14 win for the Mustangs to start the season.
After Carver’s Jamaari Blackburn broke free from two North Moore tacklers that would’ve stopped him in the end zone for a safety and scampered down the sideline in front of the Mustangs’ bench for a state-record tying 99-yard touchdown run, the visitors locked in.
“We turn anything into a positive, man,” junior defensive back Zeb Purvis said. “They came off with a great play and had us down, but we just had to keep our head in the game and keep everything going, man. We can’t get down on ourselves.”
After missed tackle after missed tackle on that run to start the night by the North Moore defense, Purvis provided several stops on the ensuing possessions as the defense collected itself as the team collectively did a better job of cutting the Yellow Jackets gains to a minimum.
“We had stressed to our guys this week about tackling and about making sure we tackle and gang tackled,” Carrouth said. “Once we figured that out and got hats to the football, that was important.”
Following the 99 yards collected on one play, Carver’s offense had 86 yards of total offense the rest of the night, including 35 yards on the ground.
“We learned that we had to keep outside contain and everything’s got to stay inside or them boys were going to run around us all day,” Purvis said. “They got a little more speed than us, but if we keep it inside, the rest of the team is going to back us up.”
North Moore’s offense, which was stuffed on a fourth-and-goal at the Carver 2-yard line the play before the Blackburn scoring scamper, responded with back-to-back scoring drives.
Junior quarterback Carson Brady connected with senior Justis Dorsett for a 29-yard passing touchdown on the first play of the second quarter and senior fullback Brian Loza punched a score in from one yard out with 7:34 left in the first half to put North Moore up 12-8.
The first half had another moment of blunder for the Mustangs when Loza was a few feet from adding at least six points to the lead after he broke free through the traffic at the line of scrimmage for a big gain. Then the ball was stripped from him at the 1-yard line. His teammates’ attempts to get the ball across the goal line bounced out of their grasp and out of bounds through the end zone for a touchback.
“They were very resilient tonight. We faced a lot of adversity,” Carrouth said. “When you drive down to the half-yard-line and don’t get into the endzone, and then the next play is a 99-and-a-half-yard score where we had him stopped for a safety twice in the end zone; that’s something that you could very easily hang your head and say, ‘This isn’t going to be our night,’ type of thing.”
North Moore scored touchdowns on its first two drives of the second half, both rushing scores from Dorsett. The first, from five yards out, put the Mustangs up 19-8, and was followed up by a 4-yard touchdown run by Carver’s Tyler Vaughn with 2:04 left in the third quarter to make it a 19-14 ballgame going into the fourth period.
Heavy doses of running plays by North Moore led to Dorsett scoring on a 7-yard run with 8:37 left brought the score to its final margin.
The Mustangs rushed for 322 yards as a team, led by 175 yards from Dorsett with his one receiving and two rushing scores. Loza rushed for 85 yards on 11 carries.
“We kept telling them to be patient,” Carrouth said. “I think a little bit early our running backs were trying to hit home runs. They were trying to say, ‘Oh, I’m going to go to the house’ and all that stuff, instead of stepping in there and being patient and taking three or four (yards).”
The Mustangs’ defense delivered the final blow to the Yellow Jackets later in the fourth quarter when senior defensive back Olajawuan Person stepped in front of the pass from Carver’s Michael Bonaparte for the only North Moore turnover with three minutes left in the game.
“Since my sophomore year, I had been saying I was going to get a pick on varsity, and I didn’t get one,” Person said. “I’m a senior this year and we had a lot of people watching us and I wanted North Moore to look good.”
North Moore is 1-0 for the first time since the 2016 season. The Mustangs open their home schedule against North Stokes next Friday in hopes of starting 2-0 for the first time since the 2005 season.
