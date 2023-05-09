FvoIyEAWYBgTBoP.jpeg

Pinecrest claimed the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A Mideast regional title at Pinehurst No. 6 Monday. Senior Holland Giles, center, was the medalist for the event.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

There are more than a handful of world class golf courses in the Sandhills area, but Pinecrest senior Holland Giles might not have many that he prefers playing more than Pinehurst No. 6.

First there was the time he shot a nine-hole score of 30 on the front nine as a sophomore during a conference match to defeat everyone in the field, including teammates who helped the Patriots win the 2021 state championship. Then there was last season where he was the individual medalist at the 4A Mideast regional. Even last week he tied for first in the Pinecrest Invitational.

Pinecrest HS Vs UP Baseball for The Pilot Newspaper

Pinecrest senior Holland Giles hits a tee shot at the Pinecrest Invitational last week played at Pinehurst No. 6.
IMG-4319.jpeg

The North Moore boys golf team celebrates the program’s first regional title at the 1A Mideast regional championship hosted at Goldsboro on Monday. Brady Preslar, second from right, finished as runner-up for the individual medalist.

