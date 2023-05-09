The North Moore boys golf team celebrates the program’s first regional title at the 1A Mideast regional championship hosted at Goldsboro on Monday. Brady Preslar, second from right, finished as runner-up for the individual medalist.
There are more than a handful of world class golf courses in the Sandhills area, but Pinecrest senior Holland Giles might not have many that he prefers playing more than Pinehurst No. 6.
First there was the time he shot a nine-hole score of 30 on the front nine as a sophomore during a conference match to defeat everyone in the field, including teammates who helped the Patriots win the 2021 state championship. Then there was last season where he was the individual medalist at the 4A Mideast regional. Even last week he tied for first in the Pinecrest Invitational.
With a history book of accomplishments on the Tom and George Fazio course, one final page during his high school career was written Monday in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A Mideast regional championship.
“I almost had a 30 again. I had a putt on nine that I left right on the edge, dangling. I thought I was about to do it again. The front nine I just love. It’s all about ball striking, which is my strong point,” Giles said. “I had a bogey-free front nine, and on the back nine I just couldn’t get anything going until the end. I had a birdie on No. 15, birdie on 16, and a bad bogey on 18, but I’ll take it.”
Giles posted a round of 66, using a front nine score of 31 with a scorching hot putter that didn’t cool off until the back nine.
“I hit all the greens on the front nine, which is solid, and I just made every putt I looked at. I had a couple 5-footers for par, made them all,” Giles said.
Giles’ score led Pinecrest to the team title with a four-player total of 283 to finish ahead of Green Level. The team and individual medalist titles were repeats for the Patriots and Giles from last year.
After hosting a tournament on the course last week, the practice rounds in the last week leading up to regionals had the players focusing on tee shots to set up good approaches, and the players are following the play of Giles as of late.
“I had a bad start to the season, but coming down here to the postseason, I’m just letting my golf talk. I’m not really a big leader motivationally, so that should help,” the future Virginia Tech Hokie said.
The Patriots will play at Pinehurst No. 8 in the NCHSAA 4A championship next Monday and Tuesday, hoping for a better showing this time around after finishing in the 2022 4A championship.
Rounding out Pinecrest’s scoring in the regional final was Isar Joshi with a 71, and Hudson Griffin and Iszac Bertagnole each had a round of 73. Carson Bertagnole had a 75 and qualified as an individual.
“You just have to stay into it, don’t give up,” Giles said of the mindset going into next week. “Our team is best in the state if we stay committed and stay on a goal to win states, and not give up on that back nine if we’re behind.
“I’m kind of looking forward to another one. I wanted one last year, and played bad, so this year is a redemption year to end it on another state champion win and hopefully individual.”
North Moore continued its historic run on the golf course as of late with the program’s first regional title at the 1A Mideast regional hosted at Goldsboro on Monday. The regional title is the school’s first in any sport since boys soccer in 2013.
The Mustangs’ stroke total of 333 topped Rosewood in second place by 21 strokes. Leading the way for North Moore was sophomore Brady Preslar, finishing runner-up for individual medalist with a round of 78, four shots off the pace off medalist Aaron Ingram from Rosewood.
Rounding out North Moore’s scoring was Colby Pennington with an 81, J.J. Doutt with an 84 and Mason Garner with a round of 90.
The 1A state championship next week will be at Pinehurst No. 6 Monday and Tuesday.