While most basketball teams in the state are now into double-digit game plays, the North Moore basketball teams are finally starting to find their footing this season, with a month to go before postseason play.
When a long playoff run from the football team was coupled with a countywide standstill for the basketball schedule for a week in December, the Mustangs quickly fell behind on their schedule. Practice has been the way North Moore has gone for the first month and half of the season, but that quickly changed this week.
“Seven of the players have been here since Oct. 31, and you’ve only played six games. They’ve literally been out here for three months,” North Moore boys basketball coach Chris Coble said. “They get bored. We don’t do a whole lot of stuff. Our system is pretty basic, and you just want to be really good at what you do and try to do it well.
“It’s a lot of repetition, and I try to mix it up, but there’s only so much you can mix up when you do so many things.”
This week, the Mustangs played three games, two non-conference games at home before hitting the road at Cummings Friday night. The three games make up nearly half of the games the Mustangs have played this season.
North Moore started the season with a non-conference game on Dec. 3, just hours before half the county lost its power. The power outage did not affect the North Moore area, adding to the frustration that stopped the season before it felt like it really took off.
“Now we’re going. Because of the late start, and the power outage, and then we would be getting going with a game, we would stop. Last Friday was the first game in three weeks, and it was only our fourth game total. We did some good things at Graham right before Christmas break,” Coble said. “There’s no rhythm. It’s not six games in three weeks, it’s six games in two months. It was the power outage that really pushed us back, and then we had Christmas break. We had three games scheduled the week of the power outage.”
Amid the stop-and-go start, the Mustang boys are off to a 5-2 start, and the girls are 3-4, and both win totals are a positive sign for the programs. The three wins matches the win total from the two previous seasons on the girls side, and the five wins for the boys is one win short of last year’s total.
For the Mustang boys, a simple approach has led to wins over Woods Charter, Gray Stone, Graham and Ocracoke.
“The things we’re trying to do, which is play great defense, rebound and transition it into the offense by pushing the ball, those are the things we are trying to do and what we’ve done so far,” Coble said. “It’s still a work in progress.”
The combined record of opponents is 14-46 through Thursday’s 71-17 win over Woods Charter at home, and the competition ramps up quickly for the Mustangs.
“Now we get to see where we are at. We know where we have been and where we are trying to get to as far as consistency,” Coble said.
The measuring stick games for North Moore come at a busy stretch to close out the season.
“They’re just ready to start playing games, and I say, ‘Hey, if you love basketball, we’re going to find out because we’ve got three games a week for five weeks,’” Coble said. “They might’ve got a little bored from practice, practice, practice, but that’s over now. Now you’re playing all the time.”
In the wins Thursday over Woods Charter, the Mustang boys used a strong second half to improve to 5-1 on the year.
Austin Patterson scored 16 points to lead the Mustangs, and Kamren Clark added 15 points. Austin Garner scored 12 points. The girls won the contest by a 68-31 score.