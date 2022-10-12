The North Moore girls golf team won the Mid-Carolina Conference crown by 10 strokes at Beacon Ridge Country Club on Monday.
Leading the Mustangs in the championship after a standout season was Paige Ritter with an 83 in the 18-hole match. Ritter was named the conference golfer of the year. She was the only golfer in the tournament to break 100.
Alison Bates shot a 116, Sierra Garner shot a 126, Abril Miranda shot a 132 and Haily Robinson shot a 133.
Ritter will compete in the 1A/2A East regional at Goldsboro Municipal Golf Club Monday.
Mustangs Forging Bond On Trails Late In Season
Hosting its first cross country match of the season, the North Moore cross country teams have seen growth this season as a team and also personal marks.
“We have a small team, but we’re mighty,” North Moore coach Karolyn Emore said. “Everyone puts in the work. We lift a couple of days a week and then we run after. We are like a close-knit family. Everyone’s got each other’s back.”
In the boys race, North Moore placed three runners in the top 22 finishers, led by sophomore Austin Luck in a time of 21 minutes and 12 seconds to finish in 11th place.
“He’s running 21s so we are hoping that he breaks 20 by conference and regionals as well,” Emore said.
Cayden Powers and Mack Burton finished around the 23-minute mark of the race in 21st and 22nd place. Emore said that the boys side has shown camaraderie this season.
“They have that pack mentality as well. They run together and push each other,” Emore said. “You never really know who is going to finish ahead of the other in any given race. It’s a give and take every single race.”
That same sentiment goes to the girls team with two runners.
“They push each other. They run with each other in practice, and they’ve got a system where they work together. If one of them is feeling kind of off that day, the other kind of pushes them,” Emore said.
Coming in fourth place, junior Angelica Martinez finished in a time of 24:49, and Kayden Beard finished in 13th with a time of 28:19.
The Mid-Carolina Conference championship meet will be at North Moore Tuesday.
Hawks Takedown Mustangs in Shutout
Seaforth scored an early goal, and tacked on a second goal in the second half to defeat the North Moore boys soccer team, 2-0, in Robbins on Monday.
The Mustangs (8-2-1, 3-2-1 Mid-Carolina) control possession for much of the match, and posted more shots on goal, but was unable to connect for the finishing strike in the loss.
"They moved the ball pretty well. We focused a lot on that as well, but what killed us was the counterattacks," North Moore coach Luis Peralta said. "The only two shots they had were in, and that's how soccer is. We had probably three times as many shots as they did."
North Moore goes to Mid-Carolina Conference-leading Jordan-Matthews on Wednesday.
Union Pines Jumps on Richmond
Scoring a pair of goals in the first half, the Union Pines boys soccer team claimed a 3-1 win over Richmond at home Monday.
The Vikings (9-7-1, 6-3 Sandhills) was led by David Perez with a goal and an assist. Canon Jahn and Walker Saunders scored the two other goals for Union Pines. Adrian Rodriguez and Will Brokhoff had assists.
Union Pines goes to Hoke County Wednesday.
In other Sandhills Athletic Conference action, Lee County defeated Pinecrest, 4-2, in Sanford.