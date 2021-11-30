UP vs NM Golf 09.jpeg

North Moore's Diana Miranda, left, and Paige Ritter walk the first hole during a match against Union Pines this season. Both were named all-conference this season.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

North Moore had 11 fall sport student-athletes named first team all-conference from the Mid-Carolina Conference following the conclusion of fall sports season over the weekend.

Five women’s golfers were named all-conference, led by sophomore Paige Ritter who qualified for the state championships this season.

Along with Ritter, Alison Bates, Diana Miranda, Nala Grainer and Chloe Hussey were selected to the team.

IMG_1976.jpeg

North Moore senior Reese Hancock passes the ball in a match this season. Hancock and fellow senior Julia Paschal were named to the Mid-Carolina Conference all-conference volleyball team.

For the volleyball all-conference selections, seniors Reese Hancock and Julia Paschal were selected. The Mustangs finished 17-9 this season and made the field for the state tournament.

Honorable mentions for the team were seniors Kennedie Mercer, Taleah Cochran-Chisholm and Jodi Myrick.

In girls tennis, Lyla Williams and Mikayla Perry were named all-conference.

Adysen Robinson and Savanna Kennedy were named all-conference in cross country.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

