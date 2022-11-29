0E7A2485.jpeg

North Moore football coach Andrew Carrouth relays the play to quarterback Carson Brady (11) during the Mustangs’ home win over Cummings this season. Carrouth was named coach of the year in the conference, and Brady was named all-conference.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

Following a fall season where a conference football title was claimed, and several playoff wins across several different sports, North Moore claimed a fair share of all-conference and individual awards from the Mid-Carolina Conference across the six sports, the league announced over the weekend.

After a historic 13-1 season that included the school’s first football conference title in over 25 years, the football team had 19 all-conference honorees to go along with coach Andrew Carrouth claiming his second straight conference coach of the year award, after coaching the Mustangs to a 23-3 combined record over the last two seasons.

0E7A0060.jpeg

North Moore junior Christopher Velazquez Avila (7) possesses the ball against Bartlett-Yancey in a match earlier this season. Avila was named the Mid-Carolina Conference defensive player of the year.
0E7A4162.jpeg

Junior Paige Ritter putts at Beacon Ridge Golf Club this season. Ritter helped the Mustangs claim a conference championship this season and she was named the conference’s golfer of the year.
0E7A9466.jpeg

North Moore volleyball coach Crystal Leenheer watches a match against Southern Wake to open the season. Leenheer was named the conference’s coach of the year for volleyball.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days