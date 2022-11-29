North Moore football coach Andrew Carrouth relays the play to quarterback Carson Brady (11) during the Mustangs’ home win over Cummings this season. Carrouth was named coach of the year in the conference, and Brady was named all-conference.
Following a fall season where a conference football title was claimed, and several playoff wins across several different sports, North Moore claimed a fair share of all-conference and individual awards from the Mid-Carolina Conference across the six sports, the league announced over the weekend.
After a historic 13-1 season that included the school’s first football conference title in over 25 years, the football team had 19 all-conference honorees to go along with coach Andrew Carrouth claiming his second straight conference coach of the year award, after coaching the Mustangs to a 23-3 combined record over the last two seasons.
Finishing with an undefeated season, North Moore’s season ended in the fourth round of the playoffs on Friday.
First team players from North Moore included: Jamorion Horne, Nathan Upchurch, Parker King, Elliott Furr, Davon Wall, Jase Nelson, Sawyer Nall, Wyatt McNeill, Kolby Ritchie, Jakarey Gillis, Carson Brady, Zeb Purvis and Colby Pennington.
Furr finished with a team-high 110 tackles and eight tackles for loss to go with four interceptions and one fumble recovery. King tallied 89 tackles, five for loss and two interceptions this season.
On the defensive line, Upchurch had 39 tackles and five for loss, and Horne added 35 tackles.
Purvis had four interceptions to go with his 50 tackles, and Wall had three interceptions this season.
Gillis led the conference in rushing yards with 1,500 and scored 15 touchdowns. Ritchie added 1,380 yards and 13 touchdowns. They ran behind the blocks of Nall, McNeill and Pennington, for an offensive front that accounted for more than 4,100 yards and 56 touchdowns.
Pennington led the team in receiving with 288 yards and seven touchdowns. He also tallied 21 tackles and five tackles for loss.
Brady accounted for 13 total touchdowns, with seven rushing scores.
Second team honorees for the Mustangs included Michael Copeland, Jonathan Brown, Demark Kennedy, Joseph Ritter, Nathan Rogers and Kael Freese.
North Moore advanced to the fourth round of the state playoffs for the second straight season, led by a host of all-conference players, and the conference’s defensive player of the year, junior Christopher Velazquez Avila. The junior led a defense that allowed 1.5 goals per game, including four goals in four playoff games.
Freshman Christopher Betancourt, sophomore Oscar Ramirez, freshman Rafael Romero and Avila were named first-team all-conference.
Betancourt led the Mustangs with 21 goals scored and 13 assists this season. Ramirez had five goals and Romero scored four goals.
Robert Ramirez and Kevin Hernandez Oliver were named to the second team.
The girls golf team won the Mid-Carolina Conference title this season, led by junior Paige Ritter, the conference’s golfer of the year. Teammate Sierra Garner was named first-team all-conference along with Ritter, and Alison Bates was selected to the second team.
Coach Richard Smith was named the conference’s coach of the year.
Sophomores Calissa Clendenin and Nevaeh Ross were named all-conference for the Mustangs in volleyball. Sydney Russell was named to the second team. North Moore finished the year with a 12-14 record, and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season.
Coach Crystal Leenheer was named the conference’s volleyball coach of the year this season.
The girls tennis team finished with a 3-9 overall record, including a win over Jones in the first round of the 1A state dual team playoffs.
The Mustangs had three players named first-team all-conference: juniors Logan Maness and Paris McCollum and sophomore Bailea Marley.
In cross country, the Mustangs had Austin Luck and Mack Burton named first-team all-conference on the boys team, and Angelica Martinez and Kayden Beard on the girls side. On the boys second team, Cade Lewis, Cayden Powers and Collin Freeman were selected. Martinez competed in the NCHSAA 1A state championship.