0E7A7594.jpeg

Robert Garner signed with Wake Tech.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

North Moore baseball seniors Robert Garner and Gabriel Swarms signed to play college baseball next season at a ceremony recently.

0E7A7604.jpeg

Gabriel Swarms signed with Bob Jones.

Garner was named the conference pitcher of the year last season and he signed to play baseball at Wake Technical Community College.

Gabriel Swarms signed with Bob Jones University.

