North Moore Diamond Duo to Play in College
Contributed May 12, 2022

North Moore baseball seniors Robert Garner and Gabriel Swarms signed to play college baseball next season at a ceremony recently.

Garner was named the conference pitcher of the year last season and he signed to play baseball at Wake Technical Community College. Gabriel Swarms signed with Bob Jones University.