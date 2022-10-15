With an offense that had run the ball effectively for nearly the whole game, North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth was in a predicament with his team facing a fourth-and-five with a little less than three minutes to go in the game Friday at home against Cummings.
An explosive offense glared across the field from on the other sideline, but the Mustangs punted away anyways, letting the top scoring 1A defense come through in one of the biggest spots this season.
“I kind of questioned myself on what I wanted to do on the fourth-down play, but I said, ‘Look, our defense has carried us a ton this year.’ I’ve got a ton of faith in them and they played great in the second half and I need them to come get a stop,” Carrouth said of the crucial plays late the defense made in the 28-25 win. “We had to bow our neck and really dig deep right there and our kids did that.”
In a roller coaster of a football game for the Mid-Carolina Conference lead, North Moore stayed focused, even in the low points of the game, to avenge a loss to the Cavaliers that had stayed in the minds of the Mustangs for nearly an entire year.
“We had been chasing this since last year. They beat us last year so we knew we had to come out here and do it big tonight,” senior defensive back Demark Kennedy said. “We play together as a team. There’s no star. We play with heart, all of us.”
The fourth quarter in itself provided enough swings in momentum that kept the North Moore (8-0, 4-0 Mid-Carolina) fans on edge. Starting with a long third-down conversion from the Cavaliers (4-3, 2-1 Mid-Carolina) to quiet the Mustang side. The Mustang defense came away with a stop later in the drive, forcing Cummings to settle for a 26-yard field goal from Johan Diaz, the only points for the visitors after halftime, giving Cummings its largest lead at 25-14 with 10:41 left.
One play later, a dead North Moore side came to life on an 80-yard touchdown run by Kolby Ritchie.
“That turned the momentum over. Kolby breaking loose like that, it got us in the position to get the (win),” junior running back Jakarey Gillis said.
With the Cavaliers’ lead cut to 25-20, the ensuing kickoff was the second onside recovery of the game for North Moore. Nate Dyer jumped on the ball that was muffed by Cummings’ return team.
North Moore drove the ball 27 yards over nearly five minutes, ending with quarterback Carson Brady pushing a mass of bodies forward for a two-yard touchdown run. Ritchie scored on the two-point conversion to make it 28-25 with 5:56 left in the game.
Kennedy had heard all of the other starters in the secondary boast about their interceptions this season, while he was the lone outlier in the position group without one. On the second play of Cummings’ next drive, he sat back and watched as his chance to join them wobbled in the air after a pass intended for Cummings standout athlete Jonathan Paylor was tipped by North Moore’s Elliott Furr in coverage.
“I was just back playing my zone and he ran a post and the ball got tipped up and it fell right into my hands,” Kennedy said. “I had been waiting on a pick all year. That was my first one of the season. Everybody else in the secondary has one but me. Tonight was the night.”
Kennedy came down with the interception, and with a little more than five minutes remaining, a North Moore offense that had moved the ball effectively against the Cavaliers and needed a few first downs to ice the game. Cummings stuffed North Moore on third down, and Carrouth put his faith in the defense.
“We knew to stay locked in. We couldn’t let nothing big happen, and just stay in our zones and we played together as a team, played together as brothers,” Kennedy said.
More tension built over the final 2:36 of the game as Cummings drove into North Moore territory, but the Mustang defense didn’t fold. A first-down sack with seniors Jamorion Horne, Zeb Purvis and Nathan Upchurch combining to take down Cummings quarterback Johnniyus Sharpe near midfield, and constant pressure over the next three plays led to a turnover on downs to seal the win.
“One of the big things for us was we still needed to take steps and we talked about the fact that last year we got into this situation and didn’t come away with a (win). We fought but didn’t come away with a (win),” Carrouth said. “That was a learning experience for us. Our kids were fired up and wanting to win and it showed.”
The adversity of playing from behind was a new feeling this year for the Mustangs.
“The first thing that we had talked about this week was how we had not been down. We had not trailed all year long, and we knew that at some point in this game we would trail,” Carrouth said. “At halftime it wasn’t a lot of adjustments that we had to make, it was just settling down and just play football. We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit in the first half with that turnover and some dumb, untimely penalties, and they had some players make plays.”
The win over the Cavaliers brings a feeling of rectification from last year’s eight-point loss and showed improvements on the defensive side of the ball, after Cummings efficiently scored 22 points despite less than four minutes of its offense possessing the ball.
Friday even had feelings of last year’s game. North Moore took a 14-0 lead on the Cavaliers, scoring on the first drive of the game with a Nathan Rogers touchdown run, followed by the first onside kick recovery that set up Ritchie scoring on a 12-yard run.
Like last year, Cummings had its response in the second quarter when Sharpe connected with Khavarie Hightower for a 26-yard touchdown pass. North Moore fumbled on the next play from scrimmage, and Damane Watkins scooped up the ball for Cummings and took it 15 yards for a touchdown, erasing a 14-0 deficit in seven seconds off the clock.
Cummings took the lead quickly late in the second quarter after a stop on defense. Two plays after the defense got off the field, Sharpe hit Paylor over the middle for a 77-yard touchdown with 3:11 left in the first half, making it a 22-14 Cavalier lead at the break.
“We came out playing more physical in my opinion. We didn’t let each other down. We stuck there all night together,” Kennedy said of the change after halftime.
Gillis accounted for 145 yards on the ground, helping set up Ritchie’s big 170-yard night. North Moore’s offense as a whole rushed for 342 yards.
“We tried to keep it together and stay locked in,” Gillis said. “We had to keep going forward. Forward was the only way.”
With two games ahead en route to the school’s first conference championship in football since 1996, the same attention to detail used in the second half against Cummings will be needed next week at Graham before wrapping up the season in two weeks against Chatham Central.
“We’ve got to lock in and keep trucking,” Gillis said. “We’ve got a five-star team. If we play as a team, I don’t think nobody can stop us.”
If North Moore can remain undefeated through those two games, it would be the first perfect regular season since 1994 for the Mustangs.
Pinecrest Shrugs Off Scotland
The Pinecrest defense forced four turnovers, including a trio of fumbles to defeat Scotland, 30-21, at home Friday to remain out in front of the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings.
Never trailing to Scotland (4-4, 2-2 Sandhills) in the game, Pinecrest (6-2, 4-0 Sandhills) never could take a large enough lead for comfort, but scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win.
With seven minutes to go in the game, Pinecrest quarterback Mason Konen threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ilyas Kalila, stretching the Patriots’ lead out to 23-14.
Scotland answered with a four-yard touchdown run from Izeem Graham, making it 23-21 with four minutes to go.
Two minutes later, Pinecrest sophomore running back Zymire Spencer scored from 16 yards out, bringing the score to its final.
Marlon Harris jumped on a fumble with less than a minute to go in the game to secure the win.
Spencer and senior Nahjiir Seagraves split carries in the game, with the sophomore rushing for 135 yards on 13 carries and two scores. Seagraves had 87 yards on 16 carries.
Spencer’s first score was the lone touchdown in the first quarter, a 67-yard scamper with 9:34 left in the period.
A Will Miller 28-yard field goal and a Konen touchdown pass to Hunter Neifert for 56 yards made it a 17-6 Pinecrest lead at halftime.
Konen passed for 167 yards and two touchdowns on eight completions. Neifert had three catches for 126 yards.
Carter Revelle completed seven passes for 163 yards in the loss for Scotland.
On the defensive side, senior Emilio Najm had a fumble recovery and was credited with 3 1/2 tackles. Jadin Baptist had nine total tackles, six solo and snagged an interception.
Pinecrest goes to Hoke County next Friday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.