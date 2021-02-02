IMG_4652.JPG

North Moore's Ashten Monroe protects the ball against the defense of South Stanly's Collin Smith on Monday at home.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

Up by 18 points with six minutes to go in the game, time couldn’t come off the clock quick enough for the North Moore boys basketball team on Monday.

With visiting South Stanly ramping up the pressure and cutting into the lead, the Mustangs were able to hold on for a 64-62 Yadkin Valley Conference win at home on Monday.

“We got stumbled up when we got a little pressure on us,” North Moore coach Crystal Leenheer said. “We tend to do too much when all we need to do is settle down and run our stuff instead of dribbling around too much.”

A Clayton Allred 3-pointer with 6:02 left in the game gave North Moore (3-2, 3-1 YVC) a 55-37 lead before the Rowdy Rebel Bulls (1-6, 1-4 YVC) applied pressure to kickstart a 15-2 run to trim the lead down to single digits.

South Stanly scored 25 points in the fourth quarter, nine coming from Malik Kluttz whose play over the last two minutes made it a one-possession game.

Logan Ritter scored six of his nine points in the fourth quarter to help the Mustangs stave off South Stanly as he made a free throw with 18 seconds left to make it a 63-59 lead.

Kluttz was fouled on the following possession and he made his first free throw. South Stanly rebounded his intentionally missed second free throw, and got the ball back to Kluttz for a layup to make it a 63-62 game with six seconds left.

North Moore senior Jaleak Horne hit one free throw on the other end, and South Stanly’s wide open shot from the left wing by Carson Lowder for the win was off the mark at the buzzer.

Playing with seven players, North Moore used its defense in the second quarter to help build up its lead. Holding South Stanly without a point for more than four minutes, and five points in total in the second quarter, a three-point lead blossomed to 14 points at halftime.

“I think our defense has those good spurts where we got those steals and were running the floor,” Leenheer said. “I think we have one of the best defensive teams when we’re on and all playing together.”

Mustang senior Cody Patterson scored six of his team-high 14 points in the second quarter. Allred had 11 points for North Moore, and Javory Wall and Ashton Monroe each had 10 points.

Brandon Teller led South Stanly with 24 points and Kluttz had 16 points.

North Moore plays at Albemarle on Tuesday.

South Stanly Runs Away from North Moore Girls

An injury early in the first quarter left an already depleted South Stanly roster down to five players for the remainder of Monday’s Yadkin Valley Conference girls basketball contest at North Moore, but the five were able to come away with a 54-19 win.

IMG_4064.JPG

North Moore's Abbie McNeill looks to pass the ball into the corner against South Stanly on Monday night.

North Moore (0-5, 0-4 YVC) tied the game at 4-all with 3:40 left in the first quarter before South Stanly ran up a 13-4 lead after one quarter.

The Mustangs came out in the second quarter to trim the lead to 13-9, but didn’t score the final three minutes of the period to trail 30-9 at the half.

South Stanly outscored North Moore 26-10 in the second half, including a 15-3 mark in the fourth quarter.

Abbie McNeill led North Moore with six points

South Stanly’s Sadie Lee and Jacy Noble each had 15 points.

