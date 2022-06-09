0E7A9338.jpeg

Logan Ritter catches a ball thrown to him at first in a game earlier this season. The power-hitting first baseman was named the conference’s player of the year.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

For the second straight year, the North Moore baseball team loaded up on the Mid-Carolina Conference postseason awards after the program claimed a conference championship for the regular season and tournament this year.

Seniors Logan Ritter and Robert Garner claimed the player and pitcher of the year honors this season for the Mustangs, who finished the year with a 16-2 overall record, and an 8-0 mark in the Mid-Carolina Conference. Coach Billy Kennedy was named coach of the year for the second straight season.

Ritter was a powerful bat in the middle of the Mustangs’ order with a .420 batting average, five doubles and a homer. He also drove in 14 RBIs this season.

Garner was a workhorse on the mound for the Mustangs with 46 innings pitched and a 0.30 ERA. He struck out 78 batters and surrendered nine walks all season. At the plate he hit .449 with 16 RBIs.

Robert Garner was named the conference pitcher of the year for the second time in his high school career.

Joining Ritter and Garner on the all-conference team was Ethan Dunlap, Gabe Purvis, Justis Dorsett, Gabriel Swarms and Ty Allred. Ashton Monroe was an honorable mention.

Dunlap pitched the second-most innings this season, 35 1/3 innings, and posted a 1.39 ERA. He struck out 65 batters. He tallied 12 RBIs and had a .306 batting average.

Purvis led the Mustang bats with 19 RBIs and had a .449 average, Dorsett had three homers to lead the team to go along with 18 RBIs and a .404 batting average.

Swarms was a reliable relief arm for the Mustangs, posted a 2.33 ERA and struck out 39 batters in 18 innings pitched. Allred drove home 13 RBIs.

Billy Kennedy talks with Ty Allred during a game this season. The Mustangs’ coach was named coach of the year in the conference.

The North Moore boys golf team that claimed the program’s first conference title in 31 years was represented on the all-conference list with Brady Preslar, Mason Garner, J.J. Doutt and Hayden Garner.

On the track, North Moore had Olivia Hussey, Caibrey Thompson and Julia Paschal named to the girls all-conference team. On the guys side, Michael Copeland, Kamren Clark, James Ross and Antonio Moore were named all-conference. Copeland, Clark and Moore were state qualifiers.

North Moore had Leslie Gonzalez, Diana Maria and Mayra Pulido named all-conference this season. The Mustangs finished 5-9-2 and 4-6 in the Mid-Carolina Conference mark, and advanced to the second round of the 1A state playoffs.

Softball’s Reese Hancock, Mya Gillis and Abbie McNeill were named all-conference for North Moore. This season, the Mustangs finished with an 8-10 overall record and qualified for the state playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.

Calissa Clendenin and Kennedie Mercer were honorable mentions.

Owen Williams, Alexander Garcia and Jamorion Horne were all-conference in boys tennis after the trio qualified for regionals this season.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

