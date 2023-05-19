0E7A2230.jpeg

North Moore's Leslie Gonzalez (7) holds off a defender during Thursday's second-round soccer state playoff match at Union Pines. 

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

Practice makes perfect, even when a certain play or aspect of a game is practiced just once in a season. Just ask the North Moore girls soccer team.

After 110 minutes of action in the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state playoffs, the Mustangs went to penalty kicks against Neuse Charter for the first time all season.

0E7A2017.jpeg

North Moore freshman goalkeeper Stacy Coronel dives for a save against Neuse Charter in the second-round state playoff match at Union Pines Thursday.
0E7A2193.jpeg

The North Moore girls soccer team reacts around Leslie Gonzalez overcome with emotions after her goal with 36 seconds left tied the game.
HSSOC-W-Union Pines v Williams

Union Pines sophomore Grace Queen (18) and Williams' Toccara Tucker (16) collide during the second-round match of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs at Union Pines Thursday.

