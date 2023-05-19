Practice makes perfect, even when a certain play or aspect of a game is practiced just once in a season. Just ask the North Moore girls soccer team.
After 110 minutes of action in the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state playoffs, the Mustangs went to penalty kicks against Neuse Charter for the first time all season.
“We only practiced it very briefly toward the end of the season,” North Moore coach Chloe Peralta said. “I told them the second we were going into the golden goal (overtime periods), ‘If you don’t finish it now, we’re going to PKs, and we haven’t had time to practice them.’”
With freshman goalkeeper Stacy Coronel acting like a brick wall in the overtime and penalty kick portion of the contest, and seniors stepping up for big goals, the Mustangs advanced to the third round of the state playoffs after a 2-0 win in penalty kicks after the match was tied 2-2 after regulation.
“That was the first PK I had took in my life and I was thinking, ‘There’s no way that went in,’” sophomore Diana Cisneros Maria said. “I was thankful.”
Maria scored the first goal in penalty kicks on the second round of kicks. Junior Liliana Mejia-Cruz added a goal in the next round, and Coronel saved the following shots to close out the contest.
“Lucky for us we have an amazing freshman keeper, who really pulled it together for us in PKs, and saved the day multiple times in overtime as well,” Peralta said.
To get to overtime took some late-match magic for the Mustangs (9-5), down 2-1 entering the final minute of the match.
Senior Leslie Gonzalez received a pass streaking down the wing, and then turned inside to score the tying goal with 36 seconds left.
“In my head, I knew I had to help my team win. We could not lose this game because we worked so hard for this moment,” Gonzalez said.
“It woke everybody up. We came together as a family and fought through it. I kept reminding them in each overtime that this is it and you have to play like every opportunity is the last opportunity,” Peralta said.
Mejia-Cruz scored the first goal for North Moore.
The Mustangs advance to the third round of the playoffs to take on top-seeded Woods Charter Monday. It’s the first third-round appearance in the playoffs for North Moore since 2010.
“It’s really nice to see all the hard work that we’ve put in all season come to fruition. I knew they were capable of it from the beginning, it was just a matter of getting them to know they were capable of it,” Peralta said. “It was just really good to see them confident, calm, cool and collected and just put it together.”
Union Pines, Pinecrest Soccer Season Ends in Second Round
There are hardly any secrets nowadays when teams face off in the state playoffs. With game film easily accessible, and many coaches well versed on powerful teams in different regions, there’s not as much of a guessing game in the playoffs as there used to be.
The Union Pines girls soccer team was well aware of Williams’ top goal scorer Olivia Vandre, but stopping the talented junior was another story.
“We knew that if we could shut down (Vandre), that we could win the game. The problem is we couldn’t shut down (Vandre),” Union Pines coach James Horwath said. “We had a good season, but unfortunately we were undone by a player that is really good.”
Vandre scored four goals, and assisted on the other score in Williams’ defeat of Union Pines for the second straight year in the playoffs by a 5-1 score Thursday in the second round of the 3A state playoffs in Cameron.
Just like the Vikings (16-8-1) were aware of what Williams brought into the match, the Bulldogs had a plan to slow down the Union Pines offense.
“We knew what they were going to do, and they knew what we were going to do. In the age of videos and cameras, there’s no more hidden secrets,” Horwath said. “They put their best defender on Grace (Queen), and she still got by her and scored a goal.”
Queen’s goal in the 16th minute tied up the match after Vandre scored her first goal in the fifth minute.
A late scoring flurry in the first half gave Williams the 3-1 lead at the break, and then two goals scored two minutes apart in the second half put the contest out of reach.
“When we started possessing the ball in the second half, we probably should have scored because we had better possession in the second half. We just didn’t,” Horwath said.
In other county soccer action, Pinecrest lost 7-0 to Cleveland on the road in the second round of 4A state playoffs.
