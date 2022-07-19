IMG_1474.JPG

Felix Norrman hits his tee shot on the 18th hole at the U.S. Adaptive Open Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 6. Norrman, from Sweden, made a big jump with a round of 69 to take second place outright.

 Joseph Hill/Special to The Pilot

A few moments after his round, Simon Lee was asked what it felt like to be at the top of the leaderboard. The South Korean professional golfer had a look of amazement.

“I didn't realize that. I didn't look at the leaderboard,” Lee said.

IMG_1496.JPG

Felix Norrman hits his approach shot in the 18th green in the second round of the U.S. Adaptive Open Tuesday at Pinehurst.
IMG_1616.JPG

Kim Moore gets her golf ball from her caddie in the second round of the U.S. Adaptive Open Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 6.

