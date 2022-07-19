A few moments after his round, Simon Lee was asked what it felt like to be at the top of the leaderboard. The South Korean professional golfer had a look of amazement.
“I didn't realize that. I didn't look at the leaderboard,” Lee said.
While he leapfrogged into first place at the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open played at Pinehurst No. 6, the second round proved to be a moving day for more than just Lee, but he was too focused on playing his game.
The low score of the round, and for the championship came from Felix Norrman, on a day where two Swedes posted rounds under par, with countryman Rasmus Lia also in red numbers.
“I played really good, nice up-and-downs, great from tee, hit a lot of good shots into the greens, and good recoveries,” Norrman said. “I just hit two really good shots and had some really good saves, and two putts.”
Entering Wednesday's final round of the 54-hole stroke play championship, Lee will carry a two-stroke lead over Norrman. Lee sits at 2-under-par after his second straight round of 71, and Norrman’s 69 on Tuesday followed up his opening 75.
On the women’s side, Kim Moore held her lead, which is four strokes over Ryanne Jackson entering the final round.
Staying under par, Lee never lost his focus on his game, which was able to eliminate the big numbers from yesterday, but the low scores of eagles weren’t as prevalent with three birdies.
“I'm going to try to make a lot of birdies tomorrow, try to focus more tomorrow,” Lee, who has autism, said.
With a butter-smooth swing and a powerful driver, Lee has caught the field’s attention the past two days, but Jordan Thomas, a multiple limb amputee player, quickly found out what the South Korean was capable of in a practice round.
“He's absolutely put on a show. He flushed it. I've played with a lot of Tour players. I've played with a lot of better than scratch players plus handicaps, he's the best ball striker I've ever played golf with in my life. It was incredible. He's just a joy to be around,” Thomas said of Lee. “He's kind, he's nice, his team, his family is great. It's fun. I hope to be paired with him tomorrow. I probably won't be, but he's an incredible talent, no question.”
Norrman won’t look too far past his game as well as while giving chase to Lee.
“I just keep playing,” Norrman said. “Stroke by stroke.”
That was the plan on Tuesday, so why change it when it produced a solid round in the 60s? His score on the back nine in the second round of 33 was seven strokes better than the previous. The three holes he birdied, he posted a bogey or worse on Monday.
Norrman competes in the neurological impairment category after being diagnosed early in life with tyberios sclerosis.
Lia’s round of 70 helped the two Swedes climb up the leaderboard, and the third, Joakim Bjorkman, knew that was well within the realm of possibilities for the pair.
“I'm not surprised at all they shoot red numbers, and especially these two guys,” Bjorkman said.
Chasing Lee and Norrman is Chad Pfeifer, the first round leader, at 4 over after posting a round of 78 Tuesday. Jack Bonifant sits at 5 over after a round of 77.
More history was made again at the championship Tuesday when Jeremy Bittner recorded the first hole-in-one on the fourth hole.
“Honestly it's within one of my favorite holes here this week. It's just a real picturesque, visually pleasing hole, downhill. I believe the number from the laser was 187, but playing downhill into the wind, kind of basically just played the number, took a little off a 6-iron. Off the club it was pretty good. It was going right at the flag,” Bittner said. “It was my first hole-in-one, so never seen one go in there. When it disappeared I was actually like, oh, no, what happened, and then everybody started screaming and I was like, oh, that was a good thing. For the next 10 minutes I was shaking.”
Moore, who is in the leg impairment category, couldn’t have asked for a better start to the second round for a leader. Even par through seven holes, and then the heat and humidity of the afternoon hit her.
“It definitely wasn't as planned. Kind of there on the back nine, I just wasn't feeling the greatest. It's really hot out here, and just I think I was starting to overheat. So the last nine was kind of a grind for sure,” she said.
Posting a round of 80, which was tied for the lowest score on the day for the ladies, Moore had four bogeys and two double bogeys over the last 11 holes.
Up by four strokes at 12 over for the championship, Moore says she now tries to stay focused and not let her hopes get the best of her.
“I think that's kind of natural. I think everybody was kind of thinking that, especially after our welcome banquet and just hearing the history behind everything that's gone into this, it would be an honor to be able to come away with that awesome trophy,” Moore said. “Hopefully I can put my name on that, and I think it'll take another decent round, and we'll see how it goes.”
The championship field will be grouped based on score for the final day Wednesday. Two champions will be given the male and female trophies, and the winners in each impairment category will be awarded a copper medal.
