Norman Resigns as Union Pines Softball Coach Staff Report Mar 17, 2023 Union Pines Vikings helmets are dotted with rain drops as a light drizzle begins. Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot file photo Union Pines softball coach Doug Norman resigned from his post on Thursday, officials at the school announced Friday.Norman, who was in the third week of his second season, had coached the Vikings to a 15-14 overall record since taking over the program before last season.The Vikings were 3-4 this season, and a road game scheduled for Friday at Richmond has been postponed to next Thursday. Mike Jarman, a teacher at the school, will serve as the team's interim softball coach.This is a developing story.