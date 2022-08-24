It’s funny how this entire summer of rain and stormy weather only seemed to disrupt just a handful of days while I was out covering golf across the Sandhills.
Water levels at ponds and rivers seemed to be a little lower than usual heading into August, but just as soon as the start of sports season happened, the sunny icons on my weather apps changed to clouds and thunderstorms. Anyone with a garden or a farm will tell you we needed that rain, and I’m right there with them.
After getting through the first week of the football season on schedule, the forecasts for later this week seem a little better, but I’m sure this won’t be our only encounter with weather delays or changes this season.
If this keeps up, like Keith Whitley, we will all be no strangers to the rain.
After one week of action, I’m sitting at 3-0 overall with my picks. I doubted a pair of defenses that had strong performances last week, so I’ll take that into account this week.
Gray’s Creek at Union Pines
This game last year marked the first of many close calls for the Union Pines football team. The trip to Fayetteville went wrong in the second half as the Bears turned the corner later in the game for the win.
Union Pines hopes that both its physical and mental changes this offseason will pay off in the case of close games. Gray’s Creek is a much improved team from last year as well, turning back Hoke County in the first game of the season.
The offense for the Vikings can only get better from its Week 1 game against Montgomery Central, and their hopes of simplifying the offense and playing faster can be perfected the next few weeks ahead of conference play.
Union Pines 28, Gray’s Creek 27.
North Stokes at North Moore
Like Union Pines, I might have underestimated the North Moore defense in the opening week of action. The Mustangs flew to the ball and tackled effectively in the win over Carver, and carried their famous “Run People Over” mantra to the defensive side of the ball.
If that group can continue to grow and work on some of the weaker points that flashed at times in the Week 1 loss, the Mustangs could be a very tough team to score on while the offense continues to grow.
The next two weeks will be against teams on the same skill level, and teams the Mustangs should have no trouble competing against. If the same hungry crew comes out of the new inflatable Mustang tunnel on Friday, a lopsided score is possible. Maybe even another shutout.
North Moore 35, North Stokes 6
Pinecrest at Anson
It’s not quite homecoming season yet, but Friday marks a homecoming for Nick Eddins. Nearly two decades since he took the field as a player for Anson en route to his collegiate career at East Carolina, he takes his new team to his old stomping grounds.
This game provides the Patriots a chance to get back to the basics, after the defense was exposed at times against a talented Rolesville squad and the offense had moments it went stagnant.
A blueprint for what Pinecrest is capable of this season came through the first six minutes of Friday’s game against Rolesville.