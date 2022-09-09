Friday night's matchup in Robbins had the makings to be a good one with two unbeaten football teams in action between North Moore Mustangs hosting the West Columbus Vikings. After a close first half, the contest turned one-sided fast as the Mustangs pulled away in the second half for the 28-6 win.
“I think we showed tonight that just because we get down don’t mean that we’ll lay down and go to sleep against somebody. We’ll fight back and make tackles, rally stuff together, have trust in our defense and our offense to go make plays and that’s what we did tonight to get it done,” junior linebacker Elliott Furr said. “It's been good but we know to stay humble. I mean we could have come in here tonight and lost so we have to stay straight, keep just playing how we’ve been playing and have faith in everybody.”
The Mustangs (4-0) were able to get on the scoreboard first on a trick play where Jakarey Gillis found Colby Pennington on a seven-yard touchdown running back pass to make it 7-0 with 2:45 remaining in the first quarter. The Vikings (3-1) had an answer of their own in the second quarter on a 24-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Bellamy, but the extra point was blocked, keeping a 7-6 lead for the Mustangs with 11:51 remaining in the first half. The Mustangs ended the first half extending the lead on a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Carson Brady with 3:53 remaining in the second quarter, and North Moore had a 14-6 lead at the half.
The Mustangs started to pull away in the third quarter when they added their third touchdown of the game on a seven-yard touchdown run by Nathan Rogers with 7:52 remaining in the third. The win was sealed on a 19-yard touchdown run, this time by Kolby Ritchie to make it 28-6. Neither side would score in the fourth as the Mustangs secured the win.
“Just staying with what we do, obviously that’s a really good football team and they’re a really tough football team, but we knew that they were gassed and we knew that the constant hits and constant pounding on the offensive and defensive side of the ball was going to pay off. I’m really proud of our kids. In the fourth quarter we were in better shape and better conditioned and that made a difference,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “One of the biggest thing I want to celebrate is our fans. This stadium was rocking tonight and that give a ton of momentum going into a bye week next week.”
Rogers led the way on the ground with 89 yards rushing on 11 attempts. Ritchie followed with 68 yards rushing on 11 attempts and Gillis recorded 22 rushing yards on 13 attempts.
On the defensive side Davon Wall and Michael Copeland had two interceptions on the night.
West Columbus’ top rusher on the season, Cameron Eady, led the way with 48 yards rushing in the loss.
“We saw on film that he was going to be good. We just didn’t rally to the ball very well at first and we made some adjustments and made some plays and it was just getting five or six guys to the ball to make a play on the tackle,” Furr said.
“(Eady) is probably one of the fastest kids we're going to see all year. When he gets in space, he’s gone, so that kid is really really tough and he impressed me tonight. We had a tough time on the first drive adjusting to his speed, and after the first drive our guys really just dropped down and played a great ball game,” Carrouth said. “Really proud of them. I mean we heard a lot of chirping about our defense being stout, but are you as good as you say you are. Well, if we can play like we played against that type of running back we’ll be just fine.
North Moore will have next week off and play at Bartlett Yancey in two weeks.
Bulldogs’ Big Half Drowns Vikings
Tied at halftime after one score apiece, the St. Pauls football team scored five touchdowns in the second half for a 42-13 win over Union Pines in St. Pauls Friday night.
When Ben Finkelstein dove into the endzone for a score on the last play of the first half, Union Pines tied the game at 7-all with St. Pauls.
The stalemate was quickly broken by St. Pauls on the first play from scrimmage of the second half when Kemarion Baldwin scored on a 41-yard touchdown run. The Vikings answered on the next series when Finkelstein hit Jason Jernigan for a 13-yard touchdown pass, and the point after touchdown was blocked to cut the St. Pauls lead to 14-13 early in the third quarter.
Finkelstein passed for 75 yards on 11 completions, but also was picked off three times.
Baldwin went on to score two more touchdowns, and a Trejon McBryde interception return for a touchdown made it 35-13 Bulldogs lead late in the third quarter. A St. Pauls touchdown pass with 10 minutes to go in the contest brought the game to its final.
Baldwin rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
Union Pines hosts Lee County next week.
Grimsley Routs Patriots
Rushing for more than 250 yards and holding Pinecrest to less than 50 yards on Friday night, the Grimsley football team claimed a 32-7 win at home to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The lopsided loss ends a two-game losing streak for the Patriots (2-2) to close out non-conference play.
The Whirlies (3-0) scored the first 29 points of the game, and took a 29-0 lead into halftime.
Pinecrest’s lone score of the contest came with 5:20 to go in the third period when quarterback Mason Konen connected with Eli Melton for a 63-yard touchdown pass, making it a 29-7 spread. A Grimsley field goal in the fourth quarter was the only scoring the remainder of the game.
Konen completed nine passes for 133 yards and the one touchdown. Neither team had a turnover in the game.
The Whirlies spread their four rushing touchdowns across four different players, led by Mitchell Summers with 174 yards. Receiver Alex Taylor had 110 yards on nine receptions.
Pinecrest hosts Richmond in two weeks to open Sandhills Athletic Conference play. The Raiders picked up their first win of the season on Friday over Richmond.
Father Capodanno Claims Road Win
The Father Capodanno eight-man football team earned a comeback victory in the second half over Northeast Christian Academy on Friday by a 30-26 score.
The Grunts (2-2) received a pair of touchdowns from Braeden Hudson and Jack Brinkmeyer, and one score from Sam Attar in the win.
Father Capodanno plays at John Paul II Catholic High School in Greenville next week.