After claiming the Sandhills Athletic Conference title on the boys side, and finishing runner-up for the girls, the Union Pines swim team followed up with a strong finish at the 3A central regional in Greensboro over the weekend.
Nine swimmers from Union Pines head to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state championship on Saturday. The Union Pines boys placed fourth in the team standings, while the girls came in 11th.
At the regionals, Samuel Schmitz earned a spot at states in three events. The Viking freshman finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle, and seventh in the 500-yard freestyle, with times of 1 minute, 57 seconds, and 5 minutes, 23 seconds, respectively.
Schmitz also was the third leg of the Vikings’ 400-yard freestyle relay that finished fifth in a time of 3 minutes, 44 seconds. Also on that relay team heading to states were Tay Tranel, Cullen Cox and Brody Tranel.
Brody Tranel qualified for states individually with a seventh-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a posted time of 23.94 seconds. He also was part of the 200-yard medley relay team that is heading to states after a fourth-place finish in 1 minute, 53 seconds. Brody and Tay Tranel teamed up with Cox and Daniel Park in that race.
Park heads to state in the 100-yard butterfly with a fourth-place finish in a time of 59.76 seconds.
On the girls’ side, Ava Milkowich qualified for states in three events. Individually she placed seventh in the 100-yard butterfly and eighth in the 200-yard freestyle. Her time in the butterfly was 1 minute, 4 seconds, and in the freestyle she finished in 2 minutes, 11 seconds.
As the third leg of the girls 200-yard medley relay team, Milkowich helped the team finish seventh in a time of 2 minutes, 4 seconds. Also on the team were Izzy Everhart, Claire Weld and Emma Post.
Everhart made it to states after finishing in fifth in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1 minute, six seconds.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Claire Weld punched her ticket to states with a fourth-place finish in 1 minute, 14 seconds.
The 3A state championships will be hosted at the Triangle Aquatics Center in Cary Saturday.