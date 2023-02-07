HSSWIM-Sandhills Athletic Conference Swimming Championship

Ava Milkowich of Union Pines competes in the girls 200-yard individual medley during the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship in January at St. Andrews University.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

After claiming the Sandhills Athletic Conference title on the boys side, and finishing runner-up for the girls, the Union Pines swim team followed up with a strong finish at the 3A central regional in Greensboro over the weekend.

Nine swimmers from Union Pines head to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state championship on Saturday. The Union Pines boys placed fourth in the team standings, while the girls came in 11th.

HSSWIM-Sandhills Athletic Conference Swimming Championship

Samuel Schmitz of Union Pines competes in the boys 500-yad freestyle during the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship in January at St. Andrews University.

