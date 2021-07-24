The first seven months of 2021 has been good to Nicholas Dunlap on the golf course, and Saturday added to it.
After taking a lead into the final 18 holes of the 36-hole final of the 73rd U.S. Junior Amatuer, the first nine saw Cohen Trolio take the lead midway through the first nine holes, but the 17-year-old from Huntsville, Alabama closed out the championship in true fashion - on the back nine in the final round.
“I'm playing and trying to win each event, but they're all adding up to this one. This is my major,” Dunlap said after his 3 and 2 win was closed out on the 16th hole.
“This is the one I want to win the most, and I felt like my game was in great shape coming into it, and fortunately it was.”
Cohen led 1 up midway through the front nine of the second go round for the duo on the Country Club of North Carolina’s Dogwood Course on Saturday, then the tides changed with a halved hole on the 8th green. Dunlap left his first putt significantly short going up the hill, and with Cohen in with a 3, Dunlap’s 10-foot putt found the hole.
What followed was wins for Dunlap on the next three holes to take the 2 up lead.
That lead was threatened on the 12th hole as Dunlap was in the trees right and Trolio was sitting comfortably in the fairway. Dunlap elected to punch out and try to save par, which he did, and a six-footer to win the hole from Trolio rolled past.
“When we saw the ball, we got a great break on 12, great break on 15 which I think you need to win something like this. You need some breaks,” Dunlap said. “That's the same thing, just try to make him make a 4. I'm not going to say fortunately, but I think he hit a great putt.”
Trolio had two 3-putts on the first two holes on the back nine leading to Dunlap building his lead. After the miss on 12, Trolio had a putt roll past the hole that pushed Dunlap’s lead to 3 up with five holes left.
“He's a good player. Him making putts isn't weird. That's match play,” Trolio said. “That's how it goes, momentum swings and such. But yeah, it is what it is.”
The match went to 16 with Dunlap leading 2 up, but an up and down par, followed by another missed par putt for half by Trolio closed out the match and continued the run that Dunlap has had in 2021.
Starting with a win at the Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship in March, Dunlap had second-place finishes three other times, including in last week’s Junior PGA Championship, coming to Pinehurst.
“My heart is still beating 100 times fast. This is unbelievable,” Dunlap said. “In junior golf, this is the big one, and to have my name on it is -- I can't even put it into words.”
Dunlap also received exemption into the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, and while it is nearly 11 months away, he already knows what that experience will feel like.
“It's my first PGA TOUR event, first major. I'm sure I'm probably going to be this nervous or even more,” he said. “As a 17 or -- I don't know if I'll be 18 by then, it's just going to be a learning experience for me, and I'm going to go into it with as much confidence as I can and play my game.”
