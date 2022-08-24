HSFB-Union Pines v {featuredorgname}

Union Pines' David Perez (10) dribbles past a defender during a non-conference match between Union Pines and Overhills Tuesday. Overhills Union Pines played Overhills to a 2-2 tie.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

David Perez sees better days ahead for the Union Pines boys soccer team this season, and with a majority of the team returning from the 6-15-2 squad last year, the Vikings seem primed to reverse last year’s fortune from a tough slate of games last year.

“We don’t have the same players as last year. We still need to work a little harder, each and every one of us,” Perez said after Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Overhills at home.

HSFB-Union Pines v Overhills

Union Pines senior David Perez (10) is celebrated by his teammates after his second-half goal against Overhills.

