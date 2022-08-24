David Perez sees better days ahead for the Union Pines boys soccer team this season, and with a majority of the team returning from the 6-15-2 squad last year, the Vikings seem primed to reverse last year’s fortune from a tough slate of games last year.
“We don’t have the same players as last year. We still need to work a little harder, each and every one of us,” Perez said after Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Overhills at home.
This year has brought a change across the board for the Vikings now nearing a month into the season, off to a 2-1-1 start.
“We’ve graduated a lot of players the last two or three years, but we’ve got a ton of seniors who have learned within the program. The attitude and work rate is infectious among them,” coach Ray Blatz said. “They are doing it for each other as an entire group. They’re keeping each other accountable.”
The team took Tuesday’s decision tough after leading 2-0 with less than 11 minutes to go in the match. Overhills scored a pair of goals, one on a defensive breakdown in front of the goal, and the other on a wide shot from 30-plus yards out that found the back of the net for the Jaguars.
“Tonight was a little bit of a hiccup we get to learn from,” Blatz said.
Perez scored the two goals for Union Pines, the first came late in the first half when his shot from the right wing slipped into the goal for a 1-0 halftime lead for the Vikings.
He scored his second goal with 12:35 left in the match after racing by the Overhills back line for a goal.
“This game was frustrating because we had it, and then we didn’t have it. I feel like we need to work harder as a team,” Perez said.
Seniors Gabe Phillips and Will Brokhoff assisted the two goals.
Perez said “working harder” many times regarding several aspects of the team after the draw, and he sees himself as a leader to help get the team into the form he wants it to be in.
“I feel like sometimes I bring motivation. My motivation is different from everybody else’s,” he said. “I want to see the whole team do better. I want to see them improve, from the defense to up top.”
After a season last fall where the Vikings faced a tough opponent nearly every week, Blatz feels as though his team is already battle-tested.
“They were very pleased with the quality of play and how we improved over the year. The schedule we played last year, we played probably 10 of the top 20 teams in the state out of conference. When you look at our conference and there’s teams like Pinecrest, Lee County and Southern Lee, we had a fight every night on our hands, and they learned a lot from that,” he said.
And with that brings a competitive edge to the Vikings practices.
“Guys are fighting for time. Some kids are settled into position, and some kids are still trying to figure out where they are in the pecking order,” Blatz said.
Union Pines plays Rolesville in Cary on Thursday.
Viking Golfers Dismantle Grace Christian
The Union Pines girls golf team picked up a head-to-head nine-hole match win over Grace Christian Tuesday on the River Course at the Country Club of Whispering Pines.
The Vikings’ foursome recorded a score of 134 to Grace Christian’s 190.
Carolyn Coffey and Morgan Pettine posted the two lowest scores of the match with scores of 43. Shawna McDonald shot a 48 and Jaclyn Manzo had a 59.