The New Century Middle School softball team capped off a perfect season this fall in the return to the diamond after no middle school softball was played last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Centurions finished the season 7-0, out-scoring their opponents 127-12. The team is made up of sixth, seventh and eighth graders from the school. Haley Knight was in her first season coaching the team and is a New Century graduate.
The team batted .650 for the season, including 10 batters who hit better than .444 this season. New Century also flashed power at the plate with 15 total homers. Allie Bauer led the team with a .889 batting average and 17 RBIs. She also stole 10 bases.
Bauer and Savannah McCaskill carried most of the pitching load this season. McCaskill struck out 24 batters, and Bauer had 23 strikeouts.
The eighth graders for New Century were undefeated in two seasons in middle school. As the only players to play at that level two years ago in the sixth grade, New Century went undefeated their sixth-grade year.