Many of the same players returned to the diamond, pitch and field for their spring sports seasons this year for Pinecrest, but three programs at the school welcome new head coaches after former coaches resigned in the offseason.
Entering the spring, Pinecrest’s softball, girls soccer and girls lacrosse programs welcomed new coaches.
While Jesse Register is a new coach this season, which he said will be his only season with the Patriots, he’s far from a stranger to the program, having coached the Patriots from 2013 to 2017. Even still, this year has come with a learning curve.
“I couldn’t have picked them out of a lineup,” Register said about his familiarity with this year’s team before the season.
“I knew it was a great group of kids from talking with coach (Tyler) Ross. I knew she was really torn when she left because she had a great group of kids coming back,” Register said. “I just didn’t want to see them end up with somebody who wouldn’t put what they deserve into the program.”
Through the preseason and early in the year, Register takes note of how the senior leadership is strong with this team. His focus is on limiting the little mistakes, like errors and strikeouts, from last year.
“No two teams are ever the same, even if you’re in the program from year to year because you graduate some and bring some up. It’s been fun getting to know the girls and learning their strengths and weaknesses,” Register said.
A graduate of Pinecrest and a fixture in the soccer community in the area, Tyler Herbst gets a chance to fulfill a goal of his this season with the Pinecrest girls soccer team.
“I’ve always coached in the area. I’ve been coaching for AC Sandhills for honestly 12, 13 years already. I’ve been around in the soccer community for a while now in Moore County,” Herbst said. “They asked if I would be interested, and I’ve always been interested in coaching for Pinecrest. I’m an alumni (class of) 2009. Larry Martin was coaching here when I was playing.”
Herbst has used the preseason to assess the areas of growth for a team that will rely on several new players to fill in roles of graduating players. He takes over for Corey Rice, who coached the Patriots since 2017, and led the team to two state title game appearances.
“We had two or three weeks of preseason where I was able to come out and start to get to know the girls, and see what we need to focus on for this season,” Herbst said.
His familiarity with the team has been a factor in preparation for the season, either as a coach or as an observer of the program from afar.
“I’ve coached a few of them through club soccer before, and the ones I haven’t coached, I’ve known and watched grow,” Herbst said. “I’ve been watching Pinecrest soccer anytime I could come out to a game prior to me taking the coaching position. Even the juniors and seniors, who I haven’t coached before, I’ve known about their strengths and weaknesses. It’s a good group of girls.”
Steve Olzark has played a major role in the growth of girls lacrosse in the area over the last five years, and gets his first taste of coaching at the high school varsity level as the Patriots’ next head coach.
With three daughters that were in dance growing up, Olzark’s middle daughter decided that she wanted to play a sport, and lacrosse was the direction she took.
“I said, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s Google it and let’s figure it out.’ I grew up in Detroit, and played hockey, baseball and soccer,” Olzark said. “I took over AC Sandhills in 2019. Our goal was to find new players, and a number of them play for Union Pines, so it’s a sisterhood, which has been great.”
As owner of Carolina Force Lacrosse, a local girls lacrosse club program, Olzark is familiar with not only his players, but many across the region.
“It was Virginia Beach last year, June 10th or 11th. Our teams were doing pretty good, and the girls and parents started pulling me aside saying, ‘Hey Cameron (Vestermark) is stepping down. We need a coach.’ They were pulling my heartstrings. ‘All right. I’ll do it,’” Olzark said. “It’s been great. I’m having a lot of fun with them.”
