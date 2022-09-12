There was no feeling like the one that Corey Jones felt in the minutes after he and the National Athletic Village Sevens club rugby team finished off a two-day marathon to make a run to the USA Rugby national championship two weeks ago in St. Louis.
Being on a national championship winning team wasn’t his first time, but the events to follow the trophy presentation were unique to him.
“That was nuts. I’m still a pretty young guy, not married yet and don’t have any kids. Both my parents are still living, I’ve had a couple of tragedies, losing brothers and stuff, but I haven’t had a real emotional whirlwind like that,” Jones said. “From winning that national championship, being named MVP and then eight minutes later being told to grab all my stuff and get on the bus.
“It went from, ‘Oh my gosh, we did it. Job’s done. Congratulations.’ To being told to grab all your stuff and a beer, the trophy is in the bus.”
A 7 p.m. flight to Denver comes quick after winning a championship at 5:40 p.m. A sight to see going through the security line at the airport, the team made their flight.
The championship in of itself for the NAV Sevens program is equally as impressive.
Robert Bortins, the owner of the National Athletic Village, and J.K. Anderson came up with the idea of bringing in national level talent to train for rugby locally at the campus in Southern Pines, with several goals in mind.
“Three years ago, I’m thinking back on when Robert and I were thinking of an avenue or an opportunity for players in our area and our region to get the opportunity of exposure at various levels and create pathways to move onto bigger heights, whether it was collegiate programs, professional teams or national teams,” said Anderson, the team’s head coach. “When the stars align, and everything’s clicking and the boys are on, they’re on. And I don’t think there’s a team in the country that could compete with us.”
While winning a national title was part of the plan, having one come to fruition in three seasons was a quicker timeframe than expected.
Bortins, a 20-year rugby veteran himself who serves as the team’s manager, saw this as his opportunity to still stay in touch with the game he was forced to walk away from with a knee injury, and still chase that elusive championship.
“As a team, we had a dream four years ago as we were putting this together that this would be the top of the mountain one day,” Bortins said. “I’ve always been trying to chase a national championship since then. There were tears of joy for the culmination of all that work.”
The Title Run
The NAV Sevens opted to compete in the Mid-Atlantic conference upon creation in 2019, rather than the South, which Anderson said was based solely on competing against tougher competition for better preparation for the national tournament.
After winning the conference earlier this summer, the team punched its third straight ticket to the national championship. The first day featured three matches of pool play. Rugby sevens is a much faster paced game, and is played in the Olympics, than 15s. Contests were two seven-minute halves.
The NAV team won its first two matches, and tied Denver to close out pool play, locking in a seed in the single-elimination tournament the following day.
The draw “humbled them pretty quickly,” Anderson said.
A pair of wins over Belmont Shore, out of California, and Schuylkill River, from Philadelphia, punched the team’s ticket into the finals. The road to the finals came with some emotion.
“That was kind of a grunge match (against Schuylkill River). We had beaten them twice and they had beaten us twice so it was the fifth time we had seen each other,” Bortins said. “We kind of felt like that was going to be the championship game. We felt like whoever was going to win that game was going to win the championship.”
The championship came with precise execution on both sides of the ball for the NAV, defeating Old Blue, out of New York, 19-0, in the final.
Simi Moala, a professional player like Jones, scored two tries, and Darius Law, the reigning national collegiate sevens player of the year, had the first try for the NAV.
Six games in less than 48 hours, and Jones credits two things that helped the team to the title.
“Communication and fitness were probably the two biggest keys to our success this year,” Jones said.
“At the end of the day, we’re sprinting for 14 minutes, and if a team can only sprint for 10 out of those 14 minutes, that gives us time to get the leg up on a few teams.”
Jones, a former college baseball and football player at the University of Arkansas before falling in love with rugby there, claimed his first MVP title through the national tournament.
“That’s probably the biggest rugby accomplishment that I’ve gotten so far,” he said, hoping that the near future brings a call from the U.S. National Team to join ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. “When we played in St. Louis, it was said I was the first MVP to win nationals, who wasn’t the top try scorer, wasn’t the most flashy or the best attacker. I won MVP by being the best role player. The person doing the hard yards and the person sticking my nose in the rucks in tough situations.”
Team members included the Law twins, Darius and Donovan, Blake Jackson, Jacques Odendaal, Logan Hill, the Moala brothers, Simi and Pita, Irving Carcamo, Gabe Michnya, Seimou Smith, Jeremy Misailegalu and Ethan Suznevich.
Facing Adversity
No road to a championship is smooth, especially in the grueling sport of rugby.
Adversity seemed to roll punches the NAV Sevens’ way this summer, and even at the national championship the team had to scramble to find an athletic trainer and had to deal with their uniforms being stolen from their rental housing.
“This year was beyond belief to take a team of what was once 15 players to a team that is now 35-plus players,” Anderson said. “Pulling this group together was nuts. You had a lot of adversity.”
But with every change or challenge that came the team’s way, the NAV Sevens were ready, leaving their egos at the door.
“We’re all young men, and we’ve all had successes and we’ve all been that guy at some point. There was definitely a time where we had to check our egos when things weren’t going good,” Jones said. “We couldn’t all be sailing the ship. I told the guys either we’re grabbing a bucket and pulling the water out of the boat or we’re sailing to paradise.”
Anderson was absent for a few weeks in the summer, along with several of the players, to join a professional team called the Experts in the Premier Rugby Sevens in Texas. The way the team responded after that time away showed that the preseason groundwork had a sturdy foundation.
“We brought a group of guys from various walks of life and got them to truthfully buy into a culture,” Anderson said. “We have a culture built on a couple things: family, trust, respect and fun. Those four pillars have continued to be a foundation of that.”
The cornerstone of the foundation was Jones, and his return trip to Southern Pines led him to a different dynamic with the team.
“We had a sit down and he told me he needs a bit of glue on this team. Somebody that can play their role and talk guys into their roles,” Jones said. “I could just be the individual that I am and just help other guys perform to the best of their abilities.”
Playing on the first NAV Sevens team in 2019, Jones stayed more than just a few months in the summer to hone in on his skills, and in turn fell in love with the town.
“NAV is about in the middle of nowhere, but it feels like home, especially coming for the second time,” Jones said. “It’s a really special place in our heart.”
Jones and many of his teammates were given this opportunity to train with veteran rugby coaches at a top-tier facility, and many also worked in local businesses like the Bakehouse, Agora bakery, Classical Conversations and several landscaping companies in the area in their time away from training.
Bringing players from several different backgrounds and walks of life to the area, from novice rugby players, to college stalwarts and professional players, the team’s first week of training provided an indication of what was possible this summer to Anderson and the rest of the team’s support staff.
“Some of the memorable things was seeing the guys come together as a team. A lot of times in sevens, you see a lot of selfish play where guys are trying to stand out so they could get into national pathways and stuff. Our guys stood out by standing together,” Bortins said.
Using that, the team went to work on the field, found themselves in the national tournament where the trend seemed to be teams from the larger cities seemed to be prevalent.
At the end of it all, the small town team took down a team from America’s biggest city, through a collective effort.
“I still said to the coaching staff, ‘There’s people out there that don’t know who we are, but they’re going to know us at the end of the year,” Anderson said. “I thought that was something that stuck with us from that first conversation to how it ended in St. Louis.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.