Trophy.jpeg

The NAV Sevens rugby team celebrates its title by hoisting the USA Rugby national club championship trophy two weeks ago in St. Louis. The team, composed of players from across the country, trained at the National Athletic Village, and many players worked jobs this summer locally.

 

 Photo CourtesyTravis Prior

There was no feeling like the one that Corey Jones felt in the minutes after he and the National Athletic Village Sevens club rugby team finished off a two-day marathon to make a run to the USA Rugby national championship two weeks ago in St. Louis.

Being on a national championship winning team wasn’t his first time, but the events to follow the trophy presentation were unique to him.

H1429936.jpeg

The NAV Sevens rugby team celebrates its national title recently in St. Louis. 
MVP.jpeg

The NAV Sevens team celebrates Corey Jones being named the MVP of the USA Rugby national championship.

 
Jones.jpeg

Corey Jones carries the ball up the field in the USA Rugby national title game.

 

 

