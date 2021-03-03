Any concerns Sandhills Community College Volleyball Coach Alicia Riggan had that her players would take a USC Lancaster team it had already defeated twice in straight sets this season lightly, quickly went away on Tuesday evening at the Hangar.
Four different players recorded kills as the Lady Flyers jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the first set. Two service aces by Mariah Daffron sparked a 6-0 start in the second. The Lancers provided some resistance in the third, but the final outcome was a 25-7, 25-8 and 25-17 victory.
Ranked in the Division II poll for the first time at No. 20 this week, the Flyers improved to 12-1 with their 10th win and a row and seventh consecutive sweep. The visitors fell to 1-14 in a match that does not count in the conference standings.
Led by sophomores Carley Modlin with nine kills on 15 attempts and Khaile Jones with eight on 11 tries, the team's kill percentage of .463 was its highest of the season.
Sophomore setter Camryn Lowe played a big part in the high efficiency of the attack, recording 27 assists to go with five kills of her own. Daffron, a freshman libero, led the team with 13 digs.
"I told the girls that from here on it's show time," Riggan said afterward. "You have to take care of business tonight so we can practice tomorrow and get ready for Thursday.
"I felt that everybody was contributing and it was the pace we wanted. The girls were doing the things we've been working on in practice and that's exciting to see."
The Lady Flyers take a record of 6-0 in Region 10 into a busy week that continues with conference matches at Lenoir CC (4-4, 3-4) in Kinston at 5 p.m. on Thursday and at No. 2 ranked Catawba Valley CC (6-0, 4-0) in Hickory at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
In spite of a season unlike any other because of COVID-19, that began with practices more than six months ago, sophomore Christen Clontz and her teammates had plenty left in their tanks against the Lancers.
The product of Gray Stone Day School, has been one of the team's most productive all-around players the past two seasons. She contributed four kills, three service aces, nine digs and two assists to the cause.
"It feels like we've been in the gym for a very long time," she said, "but right now we can feel ourselves getting stronger and so much better as a team.
"I think we started out this game having fun as a team. We focused and tried not to make mistakes. That way instead of playing down to their level we played up, had fun and just kicked butt."
Said Riggan, "Christen is hitting the cover off it. I thought she did really well tonight playing up front and in the back."
According to the Flyers' coach, practices have been shortened to an hour and a half. "I want quality time when they're here," she said. "They're excited and I want to keep them excited."