The O’Neal boys golf team wrapped up its season this week with a runner-up finish at the Division III NCISAA State Championship at Bryant Park on Monday afternoon.
The Falcons played well on the opening nine, but found themselves seven shots behind the leading team. Demonstrating their strength of character, they mounted a furious comeback with Pete Myers, Jack Halloran and Max Martin all shooting under par on the final nine, only to come up a bit short and miss a state title by two strokes.
The Falcons posted a fantastic team score of 1-under-par 215. Scoring for the Falcons were Myers (66), Halloran (73) and Martin (76). Andrew Hobbs also turned in a solid round of 76. Additionally, four players were named to the NCISAA all-state team for their performance during the regular season and at the NCISAA State Qualifier match: Myers, Halloran, Martin and Nick Joyce.
A highlight of the day saw Myers shoot an incredible 6 under 66 to claim the individual state championship. Coach Jon Halloran credited his maturity and focus when discussing the performance.
“We could kind of see it coming. Pete was really dialed in all week. He can drive the golf ball as well as anyone, but in this tournament, he played more of a control game and it paid off. That is a testament to his growth as a golfer,” Halloran said. “He deserves the rewards for all the hard work he’s put in and I’m incredibly proud of him.”
Myers started his round with four birdies on the first seven holes.
“At that point I knew that I could win, but it would require a strong finish and that I would continue to have to attack as there were some notable competitors in the field including the returning champ from Gaston Day,” Myers said. “I have been working hard on my short game and putting with my coach Kelly Mitchum from Pinehurst this Spring. That was a huge part of my closing out the win with only 5 putts on the last 4 holes including two birdies.”
Even with bringing back the state individual championship, Myers said that there is a focus for the future with the young group of Falcons.
“It felt so great to receive the medalist trophy but it was also a bittersweet feeling that we came so close on the team goal,” the freshman said. “Coach Halloran has this program in an amazing place with only two upperclassmen next season, fellow freshman Jack Halloran finished top 5 at states, and some great young players coming in as well.”
When discussing the success of the season Jon Halloran praised the leadership of his captains, saying that, “Max and Jack have been in the program for a while so they know what is required to succeed. It was great to see them hold the team and themselves accountable all year long. Jack had a great bounce-back year and led us the whole way through. Max put it together in the last half of the season and played the way we know he is capable of playing.”