Overlooking the padded wrestling room at Union Pines High School are the cutouts of state champion wrestlers from the school with their arms outstretched in celebration, captured in the moments after their victories in past state title matches.
Last season, Aaron Faison was added to the list of individual state champions from the program, and joined his brother, Alex, who claimed a state title four years prior. That set of brothers now watches over the wrestlers and is the aiming point of four sets of brothers on this year’s Union Pines wrestling team.
“It’s good competition because we want to be better than the Faison brothers,” junior Jayden Crawford said.
Prolific brothers have been a common occurrence over the years for the Vikings; coach Brian Gray can point up at the board signifying the program's past state qualifiers and state placers. Like a pattern, the board has repeats of last names spaced out with wrestling brothers that have left their mark in the program in recent years.
This year’s team has the brother tandems of Keaton and Jayden Crawford, Nathan and Dustin Maness, Joseph and Gaige Lloyd, and Finn and Aiden McCafferty. Each set of brothers has the youngest on the roster as a freshman, with Keaton Crawford and Finn McCafferty quickly earning their spot on the lineup this season.
“I know that it’s never happened here. I went back and talked with some of the old coaches and we’ve got a whole bunch of brothers over the last 10 to 15 years, but never four of them at one time on the same team,” Gray said. “I can’t get out there and do too much wrestling anymore, so I need those older guys and tell them, ‘Do this, this and this,’ and they can show it well. It’s the older guys and older brothers doing that.”
This weekend, the Crawfords and McCaffertys will continue to wrestle in the Greensboro Coliseum for the 3A state individual championship. Gaige Lloyd also qualified for states.
The McCafferty and Crawford brothers have populated the lineup throughout the season, with the younger brothers part of a talented freshman class that joined the program.
Finn picked up wrestling the same time older brother Aiden did about seven years ago when Aiden was in middle school and Finn was still in elementary school.
“It’s an interesting dynamic and it’s pretty awesome because Finn is going to have wrestled for longer than I have when he gets to my point as a senior,” Aiden said. “He’s going to be better than me his sophomore year, because he’s crazy good. It’s nice to have a legacy like that to leave in the room.”
Finn has amassed 35 wins as a freshman, and with that level of success as a freshman, Aiden expects his younger brother to have a more decorated career than he hopes to have, three years from now.
“Yeah, it drives me a lot. I’m going to have to work really hard to get to where he is now. He’s put in a ton of work from freshman year to his junior year,” Finn said of his brother. “I think it would be pretty intimidating for the other team to come out and see four sets of brothers because all of the knowledge is passed down from the older brother to the younger brother, and everybody knows the younger brother is always better.”
And if it’s true that the younger brothers are always better, Aiden wants to see that shown on the wall in the wrestling room with several state champion cutouts of Finn on the wall in the future.
“Hopefully he will be up on the wall after me,” Aiden said. “That would be pretty awesome if he gets up on that board two or three times.”
Aiden spoke of leaving a legacy with his brother, and that’s something Jayden hopes to leave after he graduates in two years with his younger brother and drill partner, Keaton.
“It’s a continued legacy of the work we’ve put in the room. It reflects off us and continues to grow with the siblings,” Jayden said. “I feel like this is the best freshman group, ever. None of the freshmen have been as impactful as the ones this year. Keaton is a starter and has almost 40 wins and so does Brock (Sullivan). They are all top-ranked as freshmen and that’s crazy.”
Being that Keaton wrestles at 106 pounds and Jayden one weight class up at 113 pounds, the two go at each other like two brothers would in practice, and has paid dividends for the duo.
“If we can do the same as them, it shows that brothers can make each other better instead of one person wrestling by themselves,” Keaton said. “Having us together, it makes us work harder because we are trying to compete with each other, and it makes us even better than we were before.”
When Jayden started wrestling as a freshman, Keaton started the sport in the seventh grade. As they both head to states this weekend, Jayden has amassed 45 wins, and Keaton has 44 wins. And just because Keaton is a little brother just a few pounds lighter than his older brother, Jayden knows how to push him in practice to get the most out of him.
“If he’s going to push me, it’s going to be because he’s a little aggravated with me when I’ve pushed him a little too hard and he gets mad. He goes a little harder so honestly that’s a technique I can use at times,” Jayden said. “I’m just thankful for the competition we all bring to each other. I’ve seen sometimes they argue with each other and it’s kind of funny, but it definitely brings a little edge to the team.”
The Lloyd brothers are also close enough in weight to be drill partners in practice, and older brother Gaige hopes that the tough love he has given his brother, Joseph, in his final season will be lessons for the future.
“It’s fun wrestling with them because you can go at them with a different intensity. I know especially with me that when I go with my brother, I beat him up just because I want him to be a lot better than I am,” Gaige said. “I’m going for states this year, but I hope he’s a two-timer. I want him to be good.”
Through the tough practices wrestling his older brother who has more than 20 pounds on him, Joseph has a focus on the Lloyds will be like the Faisons in the future.
“I know Gaige is looking for a state champ. I’m definitely looking for a state in a couple years. I hope we both can be up there someday,” Joseph said. “He beats me up all the time. In the near future, I’ll be getting better because he’s always beating up on me and pushing me to get better and better.”
Gray said that he has seen the older brothers be mentors to not only their young brothers, but the whole team in practice this season, and Gaige said he has learned that being a leader to his teammates, including his brother, is more than rough times on the mat in practice.
“It’s taken me to see a leader, looking at my dad and my captains at my old school who were great leaders. I definitely have taken from what I’ve seen from them and use it now as a leader,” Gaige said. “I want him to be better than me, but right now I can’t have him look better than me. It makes me go a lot harder.”
The Manesses are separated by one year with older brother, Dustin a junior and Nathan a sophomore. Like the other brothers, the lessons tend to trickle down from the older to the younger ones.
“He tells me what I’m doing wrong,” Nathan said. “We want to be like (the Faisons) and they push us to be better.”
Dustin said that having a younger brother on the team adds a challenge, and while they don’t drill together, he still finds ways to help show his younger brother what needs to be done.
“I’ll put pointers out on what he’s doing wrong and help each other with opportunities that we missed,” Dustin said.
And the practices under the brothers who are state champs for the program also shows Dustin what is possibly out there if the duo works hard.
“The push to see that someone else has done it and it’s possible,” Dustin said. “The opportunity is there.”
