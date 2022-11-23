0E7A9914.jpeg

North Moore quarterback Carson Brady (11) tosses the ball to running back Jakarey Hillis (5) behind a wall of blockers near the goal line last week against Perquimans. The Mustangs play in the fourth round of the state playoffs Friday at home for the first time ever.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

High school football teams that are still playing at this point in the season seem to have a lot of the same characteristics.

Most of the time the teams are seasoned with veteran players who have experience playing in the postseason, and they stick to their coaches’ game plans well.

0E7A2114.jpeg

North Moore’s Jamorion Horne (60) tackles a Perquimans player last week at home in the third round of the playoffs.
0E7A0136.jpeg

Senior linebacker Zeb Purvis (7) wraps up Perquimans’ Kirk Brown Jr. for a tackle last week.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days