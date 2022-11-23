High school football teams that are still playing at this point in the season seem to have a lot of the same characteristics.
Most of the time the teams are seasoned with veteran players who have experience playing in the postseason, and they stick to their coaches’ game plans well.
North Moore and Rosewood face off in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs Friday at 7:30 p.m., and both have those characteristics, but the similarities go even further than that.
“It’s a lot like looking in the mirror. They are physical. They run it a little differently than we do, but it’s the same thing at the end of the day, run the football and control the clock,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “It’s one of those nights where we’re going to have to make adjustments, they’re going to have to make adjustments, and whoever is most loyal to their game plan is going to be the one that comes out on top of that matchup.”
The No. 3 seed Eagles (9-4) like to run the ball just as much as the No. 2 Mustangs (13-0), but do so out of a spread formation, with the occasional pass. The winner faces either defending state champion Tarboro or Northampton County.
Rosewood claimed a 44-6 win over Chatham Central in the first round, followed by a 49-16 win over Warren County in the second round, and defeated conference foe Hobbton 28-14 last week.
North Moore claimed a lopsided win over Lejeune in the first round, squeaked out a 13-12 win over Pender in the second round and closed out Perquimans, 48-26, last week.
The Mustangs are playing at home for the 10th time this season, including eight in the last nine weeks.
The offense for the Eagles starts in the backfield with senior quarterback Dalton Phlippeau and junior running back David Lamm.
Junior receiver Micah Cox plays a factor in the passing game, but also can impact the game going in motion for sweep plays.
“The first thing that stands out is how well-coached they are. They don’t make a lot of mistakes, they go to the right spots, and their kids really play hard and play within their system. They’re physical up front and very good at what they do. The running backs are very dynamic when they get the ball in their hands and the quarterback is a great runner who can turn it around and sling it down the field.
“(Cox) is their jet sweep guy and he does a great job with that,” Carrouth said. “He’s a game changer.”
Defensively, Rosewood has allowed 1A opponents to score less than 13 points per game on average. Three of the four losses for the Eagles came against playoff teams in the 2A and 3A classifications.
“They’ve got a middle linebacker that sits in the middle of the field and eats a lot of stuff up. Up front they play several different guys that are smaller, but they are quick. They’re going to try and pinch and keep everything inside of them as far as what we do,” Carrouth said.
While this far in the playoffs is new to the North Moore football program, Rosewood has played past the second round five times since 2012, including a fourth-round appearance in 2018. Last year’s team was defeated in the third round after receiving a first-round bye.
North Moore is in the fourth round of the state playoffs for the first time in program history, and had to adjust some Thanksgiving plans for the first time as a group.
“We’ll be here with our family, which is going to be outstanding. The kids have worked their tails off to have this opportunity, so I’m excited to practice on Thanksgiving and be together as a group on that day,” Carrouth said. “Then we get to play a big ballgame on Friday.”
Coming off a win where the defense scored two touchdowns in the second half, the Mustangs hope the lessons learned against Perquimans will provide a lift in times of adversity against the Eagles.
“Turnovers were a big one. We’ve got to secure the football. And also momentum, that was one thing we talked about a lot during offensive film today. We talked about how some big things are going to happen, and obviously we had some bad things happen to us offensively the other night, but we went from an offense that looked like world beaters that nobody could lay a hand on us and we could get 15, 20 yards a pop, and then turned around and struggled,” Carrouth said. “It comes down to mindset. Mistakes are going to happen in a football game and we are going to need that guy that’s going to pick everybody up.”
North Moore is 0-2 all-time against Rosewood, with losses coming in the 1979 and 1980 seasons.
