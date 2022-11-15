North Moore sophomore Colby Pennington (99) lays out for a tackle against Pender in the second round of the playoffs last week at home. The Mustangs are at home in the third round for the second straight year.
A team’s overall record can be deceptive, especially this deep into the playoffs.
No. 2 North Moore (12-0) boasts the best record in school history to earn one of the top seeds in the playoffs, and now faces a No. 23 Perquimans team in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs that closed the regular season with two wins. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Pirates (4-8) play in the loaded Four Rivers Conference that included two of the top teams in the 1A East, Tarboro and Riverside-Martin, and have seemed to turn the corner late.
“This team is not a pushover. They’ve gotten hot at the right time. Tarboro is the beast in the East until somebody beats them,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “They are defending state champions and this team, beside 2A Hertford County, has scored more points on Tarboro than any other team.”
The winner of this game faces either Rosewood or Hobbton in the 1A East regional semifinals on Black Friday.
Leading Perquimans this season in their spread offensive attack is sophomore quarterback Braylon Knapp, who has shown the ability to throw and run with the ball. A slightly pass-first look for the Pirates means the Mustangs will look to slow down the passing game with seniors Kirk Brown Jr., and Shavoris Lewis Jr.
The run game works around senior Malik Bossert, along with Brown.
“They’ve really gotten hot at the right time. They’ve really got some good athletes. I’m really impressed with the quarterback. I think he makes really good decisions, he’s great as a runner and as a thrower. They’ve got some really good athletes that get the ball to them in space. This is going to be a week where we need to tackle well,” Carrouth said. “I see a lot of broken and missed tackles they are forcing on film. That’s definitely something we have to be prepared for.”
The Pirates’ defense is averaging 30 points per game to opponents this season.
“It’s going to be one of those nights where we’re going to have to force the game to be our kind of football game. Run the ball, take care of the ball, ball security, that type of thing,” Carrouth said. “Defensively we are going to try and see if we can take away what they like to do best and see where it falls from there.”
Permiquans slipped past Wilson Prep in the first round of the playoffs and then handled East Columbus at home in the second round last week.
North Moore is coming off an emotional 13-12 win over Pender last week, a revenge game after the Patriots ended the Mustangs’ season a year ago.
In the game, Pender looked to enforce its will at the line of scrimmage, and did so for the middle quarters of the game, before the Mustangs scored on their final drive of the game.
“It was one of those things the other night where we had to keep swinging, had to keep swinging. We busted off the long one in the first half, and then we kind of went cold,” Carrouth said. “We had to stay loyal to what we do.”
A win this week brings the first fourth-round playoff berth in school history for both schools. North Moore is 0-3 all-time in the third round of the football playoffs, including last year’s 50-12 loss to Pender.
The 1988 and 1989 seasons ended in the third round, with a 40-6 loss at East Montgomery in 1988 and a 14-0 loss at St. Pauls in 1989.
“The guys want one more week together. That’s got to be our mentality, got to be our attitude going into every week to earn yourself one more week together, that type of thing,” Carrouth said. “It’s not just the kids, it’s the community. Going back and watching some videos of the game last week and our fans were in the pouring rain chanting, ‘RPO,’ and on their feet the entire night. It’s a special group, a special year and we need to keep this thing going as long as we can.”