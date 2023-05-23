Gabe Purvis has heard the stories from his father, Brad, about the last time the North Moore baseball team was on the cusp of advancing to the state championship game during the 1990 season.
That year the Mustangs lost to the eventual state champions, Hendersonville, by a 6-5 score, but the talks in recent weeks have changed to how this year’s North Moore team has a chance to make up the shortcomings 33 years ago.
“He said, ‘Y’all got history to make, and you’re going to have a chance to one up me,’” Gabe Purvis said.
The chance for the Mustangs comes this week with a best-of-three 1A East regional series against Voyager Academy.
“I think it just validates what they’re about, and what we’re trying to build here,” North Moore coach Billy Kennedy said.
A year after a first-round exit in an upset loss at home, the Mustangs now find themselves as one of four 1A baseball teams still playing.
The run through the playoffs has come through four wins by five or more runs.
“I’ve never won a playoff game,” Purvis said. “Once you know you can do it, you know you can achieve anything. Once you win a couple, you start thinking, ‘We’ve got a chance to make a run.’ And now we’re here.”
When the No. 9 Mustangs (20-7) and the No. 3 Vikings (21-5) meet, both will be coming off four days rest from Saturday’s fourth-round wins. North Moore defeated Rosewood 6-1, and Voyager topped East Wake Academy 3-0.
“I feel good about it. It’s like when we came out of Wilson with a win over the No. 1 seed and we had everybody ready to go,” Kennedy said. “We couldn’t be in any better situation to give it our best.”
Voyager’s offense has averaged nearly eight runs per outing this season. Leading the Vikings at the plate has been a quartet of sophomores. Carrick Ryan has a team best .429 batting average, to go along with 15 RBIs; Bryce Smith has a .410 average, a pair of homers and 20 RBIs; Adam Freidburger has a .408 average and 14 RBIs; and Sam Koerner has a team-high 25 RBIs.
Seniors Cade Curtis and Jackson Glenn each have a batting average above .310 and have 19 and 18 RBIs this season, respectively.
The team has a defensive percentage of .934 this season, and has yet to record an error, or surrender a run, in any playoff game this season.
Senior Daniel Higdon has pitched double the innings of the next closest arm for the Vikings this year with 52 1/3 innings. Higdon has a 2.01 ERA, and has struck out 66 batters.
Ryan and fellow sophomore Marshall Hambrick are the other two pitchers to throw more than 20 innings this season. Ryan sports a 0.79 ERA and has struck out 29 batters across 26 innings.
Senior Dylan Ohlendorf has struck out 26 batters in 12 1/3 innings.
The 1988 and 1990 teams are the only North Moore baseball teams to go this far, and both lost in the state semifinal round, when the state tournament was a single elimination format.
Those teams have been the standard, and Kennedy hopes this year’s team can reset the focus for the program for the near future.
“People are going to talk about this for a long time. It’s been 33 years now. It’s been a long time and people sort of stopped talking about it. We had to look back,” Kennedy said. “We don’t want to stop talking about it, so that way when kids come into the program they know what the pedigree is and the history behind the program.
“As far as I’m concerned with sports, it’s the best thing I’ve ever been a part of. Nobody on that team wants to be a star. Nobody wants it by themselves. It’s the fact that the whole team has done this.”
The schedule for the 1A East regional best-of-three series starts Wednesday at Voyager. The second game will be at North Moore Friday, and the third game, if necessary, will be played at Voyager. The first two games start at 7 p.m., and the final game time will be determined Friday night.
Voyager, located in Durham, hosts its home games at the Durham Athletic Park, the former home of the Durham Bulls minor league team.
The only common opponent between North Moore and Voyager this season is Jordan-Matthews. North Moore defeated the Jets 6-5, and lost 3-1 in the regular season. The teams faced off in the Mid-Carolina Conference tournament, an 11-1 win for the Mustangs. Voyager defeated Jordan-Matthews 4-3 in eight innings in March, the week before the Mustangs and Jets played each other.
The only previous meeting between North Moore and Voyager was in 2018, a 12-3 win for North Moore.
