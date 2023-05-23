0E7A3260.jpeg

North Moore’s Dawson Futrell (17) fist bumps Austin Patterson (1) during the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs over Rosewood.

Gabe Purvis has heard the stories from his father, Brad, about the last time the North Moore baseball team was on the cusp of advancing to the state championship game during the 1990 season.

That year the Mustangs lost to the eventual state champions, Hendersonville, by a 6-5 score, but the talks in recent weeks have changed to how this year’s North Moore team has a chance to make up the shortcomings 33 years ago.

The North Moore baseball team huddles after defeating Rosewood in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs Saturday.

1A East Regional Final Scheduled

Game 1: Wednesday at Voyager Academy*, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Friday at North Moore, 7 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday at Voyager Academy*, TBA

*Voyager Academy plays its home games at the Durham Athletic Park.

