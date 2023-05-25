0E7A2901.JPG

North Moore catcher Dalton Massey sets up to catch a pitch against Rosewood Saturday in the fourth-round playoff win at home. Against Voyager, the sophomore had the go-ahead RBI double in the 4-2 win.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

Perhaps it was the gravity of being in a regional final situation for the first time, but North Moore sophomore catcher Dalton Massey said that game one of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A East regional final series felt like a blur.

From a furious four-run top of the fourth, to nearly a whole game catching the white blur coming across the plate from senior pitcher Bradley Mauldin’s right hand, Massey and the Mustangs locked in and didn’t get lost in the blur Wednesday night in Durham.

0E7A3949.JPG

North Moore senior Bradley Mauldin pitches to close out the fourth-round playoff game against Rosewood at home Saturday. Mauldin struck out five in his 6-plus innings on the mound against Voyager Wednesday.

