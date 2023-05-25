North Moore senior Bradley Mauldin pitches to close out the fourth-round playoff game against Rosewood at home Saturday. Mauldin struck out five in his 6-plus innings on the mound against Voyager Wednesday.
Perhaps it was the gravity of being in a regional final situation for the first time, but North Moore sophomore catcher Dalton Massey said that game one of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A East regional final series felt like a blur.
From a furious four-run top of the fourth, to nearly a whole game catching the white blur coming across the plate from senior pitcher Bradley Mauldin’s right hand, Massey and the Mustangs locked in and didn’t get lost in the blur Wednesday night in Durham.
“Sometime around the fourth inning, I got real fired up and after that it was just a blur,” Massey said after the Mustangs’ 4-2 win over Voyager Acadmey to take a 1-0 lead in the regional final series.
“It turned into a blur and we just played baseball. That’s what we came here to do.”
Game two is set for Robbins Friday night at 7 p.m. A win in that game, or the third game slated for Saturday back in Durham, by North Moore would secure the program’s first state title series appearance.
But you won’t catch the No. 9 Mustangs (21-7) looking too far past Friday’s game.
“We don’t change anything,” Mauldin said.
No. 3 Voyager (21-6) surrendered its first run, and committed its first defensive error of the playoffs in the regional final opening contest at the Durham Athletic Complex. Those four runs and four defensive errors on the scoreboard came courtesy of North Moore’s aggressive offensive approach.
While North Moore had four hits in the game, Voyager pitchers Marshall Hambrick and Bryce Smith combined for two strikeouts.
“It just shows that we’re having good at-bats putting ground balls in play,” North Moore coach Billy Kennedy said. “I wasn’t expecting anybody to make any errors on this field tonight as good as this thing looks.”
North Moore had its share of miscues as well with four errors that were minimized to two runs.
On the second time through the lineup against Hambrick, North Moore loaded the bases with one out with the top of the order. Two runs scored on an error committed by Cade Curtis at shortstop, when a clean fielded ball could’ve got the Vikings out of the jam.
Massey stepped in with two outs and runners on second and third. On the eighth pitch of his at-bat, after five balls fouled out of play down the third-base side, Massey sat back on an offering roped down the left field line for a double to make it a 4-1 lead for the Mustangs.
“I was all over him, but I was early on the ball, so I waited back a little bit longer on one and that’s when it all got started,” Massey said.
Massey’s patient approach also showed in Saturday’s fourth-round win, Kennedy said.
“He worked his butt off. Coming in the first year with us and earned his spot. Not just that, but now he’s contributing,” Kennedy said. “I’m just happy for him being in the big moment. It’s all building stuff, working together, and that’s you’re No. 9 hitter with a huge double.”
The four runs were enough to hold off the Vikings, with Mauldin cruising on the mound.
The first run for the home team came in the second inning off an error by second baseman Austin Patterson with two outs allowed a run to score for Voyager. Voyager’s other run scored in the fifth, an RBI groundout by Curtis.
Mauldin struck out eight batters and allowed six hits in his 6 2/3 innings on the mound for the Mustangs.
“My two-seam (fastball) was working really well. It was moving in a lot, and then I went to the four-seam when they started hitting the two-seam, and they couldn’t touch it,” Mauldin said. “I just stayed confident, and I knew that when they started hitting that I had to change something up.”
Massey said that it was a beautiful sight catching the fastballs that left the Vikings scrambling to string together hits.
“He had a tail on his fastball that they couldn't hit it,” Massey said.
A newcomer to the program this season, the consensus with the team after Mauldin closed out the win Saturday over Rosewood was to put the lanky senior on the mound to start off the regional series.
“The guys were telling me that Bradley had a ton of run on this (pitches),” Kennedy said. “I knew that either Bradley was going to be dealing early, or I was going to go to someone else. He settled in quite nicely, and they never really quite caught up with it.”
Gabe Purvis came on with two outs in the seventh inning, and struck out Dylan Ohlendorf looking to close out the win.
Ty Allred, Purvis and Will Kennedy each had one hit for the Mustangs in the win.
Sam Koerner and Ohlendorf each had two hits for the Vikings.
Now the focus shifts back home with the top pitchers from both teams expected to start on the mound from both teams. North Moore is 14-1 at home this season.
“We’re going to do the same thing we’ve been doing since the conference tournament started. We won’t waver. We’ve got some things going on that we are doing every day. Some of them are superstitious,” Billy Kennedy said. “It will be a normal day tomorrow to stay relaxed and stay focused.”