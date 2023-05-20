There is no secret to what has led the way for the North Moore baseball team’s recent run of play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state playoffs the last two weeks.
Keeping it simple, with a roster of players that aren’t seeking personal glory, had worked for the first three rounds of the playoff run, and Saturday night at home it was the same blueprint for the Mustangs that led to a 6-1 fourth-round win over Rosewood to advance to next week’s 1A East regional final.
“Honestly, we’re not reinventing the wheel. We’ve got guys in the dugout that are playing for each other every day, and they want to be here. We’re doing the same thing we’ve been doing for three weeks. Being relaxed, staying focused and just playing,” North Moore coach Billy Kennedy said.
The Mustangs (20-7) face No. 3-seeded Voyager in the best-of-three regional final round. The days and times of the location will be announced later. Game one of the series will be at Voyager, followed by game two at North Moore, and the third game, if needed, will be at Voyager. The team that wins two games will go to the NCHSAA 1A state championship series.
“It’s the chemistry, and staying focused on one game at a time, and not looking ahead,” senior Gabe Purvis said. “When we beat (Jordan-Matthews) in the conference tournament, we knew we were playing good at the right time and we were going to make a run in the postseason.”
North Moore heads to the state semifinal round for the first time since the 1990 season.
To continue on the historic trek, the team executed the simple things to set up the win.
The North Moore offense jumped on the Hawks early, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning, and three runs in the bottom of the third to take an early 6-0 lead.
“We wanted to jump on them early and score a couple in the first,” outfielder Will Kennedy said. “It helped us throughout the game, and it helped our pitcher relax more.”
Elliott Furr and Will Kennedy each had RBIs in the first inning. Furr and Kennedy again on the base paths started the bottom of the third rally when Kennedy hit a chopper to first base, and Furr advanced to third on the play. An errant throw by Rosewood allowed Furr to advance the final 90 feet to take a 4-0 lead.
Dawson Futrell drove home the next run in the third with an RBI single, and Dalton Massey did the same with the bases loaded later in the frame.
“We were just trying to move them all over and tried to hit them in,” Purvis said. “Score as many as we can, that’s the goal.”
Furr, Futrell, Will Kennedy and Austin Patterson each had two hits for the Mustangs.
With the early cushion on the scoreboard, senior pitcher Ethan Dunlap continued to execute his job on the mound with ease.
“It just gave me more confidence on the mound,” Dunlap said of the early lead. “I’ve just been throwing strikes and seeing what the defense will do. That’s all we need right now.”
That contagious trust that Dunlap has in his defense spreads into the offense as well.
“When he’s pitching, you don’t have to score 10, 11 runs a game because he throws so dominantly. He shuts down teams, and they only score one or two runs, and all you've got to do is score but three or four runs to win the game,” Purvis said. “You’ve just got to make the routine plays, and every now and then make the spectacular one.”
Dunlap flirted with some tough situations in the second, third and fourth innings. A Rosewood runner on second base with no outs was left stranded after three straight strikeouts by Dunlap. The bases were left loaded in the third before Dunlap fanned another Rosewood batter to keep the zero on the scoreboard. The fourth ended with Dunlap breaking a curveball that left another Hawk batter looking at strike three, while a teammate stood 90 feet away on third base.
“We know what he’s got, but it’s baseball and anything can happen. But when he comes out here and gives us what we know he’s got, it’s almost unfair,” Billy Kennedy said.
Dunlap’s first strikeout was his 100th of the season, and he had nine more to follow in his 5 1/3 innings. He allowed five hits in the game.
Taken off the mound due to pitch count, Purvis and Bradley Mauldin got the final five outs of the contest.
Rosewood scratched its lone run of the contest in the top of the seventh on a Wyatt Lassiter RBI single to break up the shutout.
With the potential of three games next week, and a chance to punch the school’s first baseball state title game appearance, the series brings new territory for a team with very little playoff experience before this season. But the Mustangs are keeping everything simple, and playing like a seasoned squad to continue to make program history.
“We’re getting hot at the right time,” Will Kennedy said. “Everybody’s hitting the ball right now, and the pitchers are doing good too.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
Mustangs’ Execution of the Small Things Carries Team to Regional Finals
By Jonathan Bym
Staff Writer
There is no secret to what has led the way for the North Moore baseball team’s recent run of play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state playoffs the last two weeks.
Keeping it simple, with a roster of players that aren’t seeking personal glory, had worked for the first three rounds of the playoff run, and Saturday night at home it was the same blueprint for the Mustangs that led to a 6-1 fourth-round win over Rosewood to advance to next week’s 1A East regional final.
“Honestly, we’re not reinventing the wheel. We’ve got guys in the dugout that are playing for each other every day, and they want to be here. We’re doing the same thing we’ve been doing for three weeks. Being relaxed, staying focused and just playing,” North Moore coach Billy Kennedy said.
The Mustangs (20-7) face No. 3-seeded Voyager in the best-of-three regional final round. The days and times of the location will be announced later. Game one of the series will be at Voyager, followed by game two at North Moore, and the third game, if needed, will be at Voyager. The team that wins two games will go to the NCHSAA 1A state championship series.
“It’s the chemistry, and staying focused on one game at a time, and not looking ahead,” senior Gabe Purvis said. “When we beat (Jordan-Matthews) in the conference tournament, we knew we were playing good at the right time and we were going to make a run in the postseason.”
North Moore heads to the state semifinal round for the first time since the 1990 season.
To continue on the historic trek, the team executed the simple things to set up the win.
The North Moore offense jumped on the Hawks early, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning, and three runs in the bottom of the third to take an early 6-0 lead.
“We wanted to jump on them early and score a couple in the first,” outfielder Will Kennedy said. “It helped us throughout the game, and it helped our pitcher relax more.”
Elliott Furr and Will Kennedy each had RBIs in the first inning. Furr and Kennedy again on the base paths started the bottom of the third rally when Kennedy hit a chopper to first base, and Furr advanced to third on the play. An errant throw by Rosewood allowed Furr to advance the final 90 feet to take a 4-0 lead.
Dawson Futrell drove home the next run in the third with an RBI single, and Dalton Massey did the same with the bases loaded later in the frame.
“We were just trying to move them all over and tried to hit them in,” Purvis said. “Score as many as we can, that’s the goal.”
Furr, Futrell, Will Kennedy and Austin Patterson each had two hits for the Mustangs.
With the early cushion on the scoreboard, senior pitcher Ethan Dunlap continued to execute his job on the mound with ease.
“It just gave me more confidence on the mound,” Dunlap said of the early lead. “I’ve just been throwing strikes and seeing what the defense will do. That’s all we need right now.”
That contagious trust that Dunlap has in his defense spreads into the offense as well.
“When he’s pitching, you don’t have to score 10, 11 runs a game because he throws so dominantly. He shuts down teams, and they only score one or two runs, and all you've got to do is score but three or four runs to win the game,” Purvis said. “You’ve just got to make the routine plays, and every now and then make the spectacular one.”
Dunlap flirted with some tough situations in the second, third and fourth innings. A Rosewood runner on second base with no outs was left stranded after three straight strikeouts by Dunlap. The bases were left loaded in the third before Dunlap fanned another Rosewood batter to keep the zero on the scoreboard. The fourth ended with Dunlap breaking a curveball that left another Hawk batter looking at strike three, while a teammate stood 90 feet away on third base.
“We know what he’s got, but it’s baseball and anything can happen. But when he comes out here and gives us what we know he’s got, it’s almost unfair,” Billy Kennedy said.
Dunlap’s first strikeout was his 100th of the season, and he had nine more to follow in his 5 1/3 innings. He allowed five hits in the game.
Taken off the mound due to pitch count, Purvis and Bradley Mauldin got the final five outs of the contest.
Rosewood scratched its lone run of the contest in the top of the seventh on a Wyatt Lassiter RBI single to break up the shutout.
With the potential of three games next week, and a chance to punch the school’s first baseball state title game appearance, the series brings new territory for a team with very little playoff experience before this season. But the Mustangs are keeping everything simple, and playing like a seasoned squad to continue to make program history.
“We’re getting hot at the right time,” Will Kennedy said. “Everybody’s hitting the ball right now, and the pitchers are doing good too.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.