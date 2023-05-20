0E7A2927.JPG

North Moore senior pitcher Ethan Dunlap delivers to home against Rosewood Saturday in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs. Dunlap struck out 10 batters in the win.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

There is no secret to what has led the way for the North Moore baseball team’s recent run of play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state playoffs the last two weeks.

Keeping it simple, with a roster of players that aren’t seeking personal glory, had worked for the first three rounds of the playoff run, and Saturday night at home it was the same blueprint for the Mustangs that led to a 6-1 fourth-round win over Rosewood to advance to next week’s 1A East regional final.

0E7A3228.JPG

North Moore's Dawson Futrell connects on a pitch against Rosewood in the fourth round of the state playoffs at home Saturday.
0E7A3118.JPG

North Moore's Will Kennedy slides into second base against Rosewood in the fourth round of the state playoffs at home Saturday.

