No team is supposed to look ahead in any playoff setting, but when the brackets came out for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state football playoffs, the thought of a revenge matchup for the North Moore football team in the second round might have floated around in the minds of the players a time or two.
But to get to a second-round game, you have to win in the first round, and the Mustangs did so convincingly, with a 53-7 win over Lejeune at home Friday.
“All the focus right now goes to the option. With Pender coming into our place next week. Especially seeing what they did to us last year in the playoffs, stopping the run and stopping the option is huge,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said.
The second-seeded Mustangs (11-0) face Pender, the team that ended the 2021 season by a 50-12 score in Robbins last year, in the second round on Friday.
“The reaction from the guys is that they’re very excited about the opportunity. They know what Pender did to us last year, and they’ve got a really good football team,” Carrouth said. “This team is taking on the mantra of wanting revenge and wanting to get opportunities against some of the teams that took advantage of us last year.”
North Moore tied the school’s record for most wins in a season with its shellacking of No. 31 Lejeune (0-11) Friday. Carrouth talked this week about how the playoffs rely on building momentum, and with 34 points scored in the second quarter, momentum quickly swung in the home team’s favor.
“I definitely felt like we did some good things tonight. We still have some things we need to correct and be able to fix and work on,” Carrouth said.
Scoring five touchdowns in the second quarter, North Moore was able to carry momentum from two scores in the first period. Given the way North Moore’s offense operates, eating large chunks of clock while running the football, to score that many points in 12 minutes of action took big plays.
Two of North Moore’s three interceptions came in the second quarter, including an interception returned for a score by Nate Dyer just before halftime.
“That got us rolling, especially that pick six right before halftime,” Carrouth said. “Offensively we were able to break some big plays tonight, which is kind of something we haven’t been doing a ton.”
Jakarey Gillis scored on an 82-yard rushing touchdown for his second score of the period. Gillis finished with 151 yards on the ground. Kolby Ritchie rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on five carries, including his 28-yard rushing score in the second.
Colby Pennington caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Carson Brady to start off the high-scoring second quarter. Brady and Nathan Rogers both had rushing scores in the first quarter, and Caleb Sexton scored a touchdown in the fourth period for the Mustangs.
The Devil Pups provided a lesson and a visual challenge in the game, passing the ball 40 times and moving the ball for 179 yards through the air.
“That was a new experience tonight. We talked this week as a coaching staff about how much we were impressed by their pass concepts and their quarterback throws it really well,” Carrouth said. “It was a challenge for us tonight as far as being in the right spots, and sometimes we weren’t in the right spots, and it was a very good teaching tool for us tonight.”
Demark Kennedy and Michael Copeland had the other interceptions in the win for the Mustangs.