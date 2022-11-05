interception1A.jpeg

North Moore’s Michael Copeland (6) snags an interception against Lejeune at home Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

No team is supposed to look ahead in any playoff setting, but when the brackets came out for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state football playoffs, the thought of a revenge matchup for the North Moore football team in the second round might have floated around in the minds of the players a time or two.

But to get to a second-round game, you have to win in the first round, and the Mustangs did so convincingly, with a 53-7 win over Lejeune at home Friday.

0E7A3569.jpeg

A swarm of North Moore defenders meet for a tackle against Lejeune at home Friday in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.
0E7A3620.jpeg

North Moore running back Jakarey Gillis (5) pulls away from a Lejeune defender giving chase at home in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs.

