With the acronym “RPO” across the back of the short-sleeve windbreaker tops the North Moore football coaching staff, from the outside it would look like the Mustangs are a fan of playing a balanced style of offense based on the run-pass option the acronym stands for.
That changes when you see the way the Mustangs play.
The RPO stands for “run people over,” and among the hard-nosed players on the roster, perhaps few represent that mantra like senior Brian Loza. With sweat dripping off his brow and scratch marks on his neck from a full 48 minutes of running people over on offense and defense, Loza sported the wear and tear that came with a 49-14 win over Elkin at home Friday.
“It takes some pain to be a winner, man. You’ve got to fight through it,” Loza said. “I owe it all to my line. They’re great up there, man. They block hard every single play and they don’t let up. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
The sturdy fullback, linebacker and place kicker for the Mustangs left his handprint on much of the win with five rushing touchdowns, and then making the quick turnaround to knock through seven extra points. He also helped the defense lock in after surrendering a first-drive touchdown to the visiting Buckin’ Elks.
“Just be tough, be physical and be nasty. I felt like we were tough and physical in the first two ball games, but we were undisciplined. Tonight we were disciplined,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “They’re tough, they’re physical, they’re playing RPO football right now and that’s what we are all about.”
North Moore (3-0) jumped from the beginning of the contest against Elkin (1-1) in a major matchup featuring two teams ranked highly in the 1A state rankings.
Scoring five touchdowns on six possessions in the first half, the Mustangs took a 35-7 lead into halftime.
Loza scored four touchdowns on six rushing attempts in the first half. He did the clean-up work after fellow senior Justis Dorsett set up short first-and-goal situations with runs that were stopped short of the goal line.
Dorsett tallied 236 yards rushing on 16 carries, and four times broke runs off for big gains. The following plan resulted in a fullback dive to Loza for one of his four first-half scores.
“Sometimes it’s my turn. Sometimes it’s his,” Loza said. “There are games sometimes where I drive it up there for his scores. It’s all love. What matters at the end is the scoreboard.”
Then in the fourth quarter, it was Loza breaking free for a 57-yard gain to set up his final 3-yard push into the endzone to put North Moore up 49-14.
“I thought I was going to break loose,” Loza said. “But that’s all right, I got an opportunity to finish it. It’s all good.”
Dorsett scored the first touchdown of the game and fellow senior James Ross added a 43-yard touchdown scamper in the third quarter.
After two weeks of trying to iron out the kinks in the rushing game plan, Friday’s showing marked the showing of what is capable for the Mustangs, with more than 450 yards as a team on the ground.
“We had to clean up a lot of stuff, just little mental mistakes where we were a play or two away or a block or two away from making big plays,” Carrouth said. “Tonight, we kind of clicked a little bit, especially in the first half, and we made some of those big plays.”
Ross played a part in all three phases of the game as well, and had a pivotal play in the second quarter to set up Loza scoring two touchdowns in 2 ½ minutes.
With a wide open middle of the field on a kickoff, North Moore pooched the ball to the wide open green grass of their home field, and Ross raced down the field to fall on the ball and reward the Mustangs the possession again.
“I think that set the momentum. That really set us up,” Ross said. “It gave us a lot more confidence, mentally and physically. We knew our capabilities and all that, and we started believing in ourselves a little more and the game turned toward us.”
Elkin scored on its first drive of the game to tie the score at 7-all on a quarterback keeper from Jackson Sturdivant. After that, the Mustangs looked to limit the shifty junior quarterback and his host of running backs from breaking free.
The next four drives, Elkin was held from scoring and finally broke through with a rushing touchdown from Raejay Hincher late in the third quarter.
“Early in the game they got a few big runs off of us. Other than that, we funneled them into our linebackers and made plays in the backfield,” senior defensive lineman Logan Pennington said.
After the first of two North Moore turnovers came in the first half on a fumbled pitch, the Mustangs were quick to get the ball back on a fortunate break for Pennington.
“I actually done the wrong thing. I went outside and I was supposed to go inside,” Pennington said. “When I saw it, I could see him fumbling the handoff and I just knew they were going to drop it.”
Staunch defense and downhill running, a blueprint for success for North Moore football now experiencing one of its most successful seasons in more than a decade.
North Moore hits the road at West Columbus next week looking to become the first team this century to start the season 4-0.
Late Score Lifts Patriots at Middle Creek
Locked in a low-scoring affair, the Pinecrest defense continued to take the lead for the team. The defensive side was on the field when all the points for the Patriots went up on the scoreboard in a 16-7 win at Middle Creek Friday.
”It was good to see that even when just two of our three fastest of the game our guys were able to show grit and fought hard,” Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin said. “Our defense played exceptional. There were a lot of missed reads but our athleticism was really on display.”
For the second straight game, sophomore Jaden Baptist claimed an interception. His takeaway in the first quarter was returned 22 yards for a touchdown. Middle Creek (1-2) tied the contest up seconds before halftime, and the score remained tied until inside of five minutes to play.
Pinecrest’s (3-0) Luke Tew snagged an interception and returned it for a touchdown with 4:54 left in the game to make it a 14-7 Patriot lead.
”Our secondary has done a great job,” Curtin said.
On the next Mustang possession, an errant snap went out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
A battle of the unbeatens will take place in Southern Pines next week with Grimsley taking on Pinecrest.
