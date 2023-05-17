0E7A9401.jpeg

North Moore's Gabe Purvis pitches in the first-round playoff win at home earlier this season for the Mustangs. Purvis started and held Wilson Prep scoreless in the 11-1 win for the Mustangs.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

The North Moore baseball team picked up an 11-1 win in six innings on the road over top-seeded Wilson Prep in the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state playoffs Tuesday for the program’s first third-round win in over 30 years.

North Moore (19-7) hosts Rosewood Friday at 6 p.m. in the fourth round of the 1A East playoffs. The winner earns a spot into the best-of-three 1A East regional final series next week against either Voyager or East Wake Academy.

0E7A8738.jpeg

North Moore's Ethan Dunlap slides into second against Ocracoke in the first round of the state playoffs. Dunlap had three RBIs in the win over Wilson Prep.
Pinecrest High vs Corinth 12.jpeg

Pinecrest's J.C. Woolard dives back into first base under a tag against Corinth Holders in the third round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs at home Tuesday.

