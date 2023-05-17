The North Moore baseball team picked up an 11-1 win in six innings on the road over top-seeded Wilson Prep in the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state playoffs Tuesday for the program’s first third-round win in over 30 years.
North Moore (19-7) hosts Rosewood Friday at 6 p.m. in the fourth round of the 1A East playoffs. The winner earns a spot into the best-of-three 1A East regional final series next week against either Voyager or East Wake Academy.
The Mustangs jumped out to an early 6-0 lead over the Tigers going into the middle of the fifth inning, before breaking open the game with five runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Ethan Dunlap drove home two runs in the top of the first inning, and drove in another run in the top of the sixth. Dunlap also had a team-high three hits.
Austin Patterson drove in a run with a single in the second inning, and scored later in the inning when Elliott Furr reached on a throwing error to put North Moore up 5-0 after two innings.
Ty Allred drove home a pair of runs in the sixth inning to account for his two RBIs in the win.
Dawson Futrell had an RBI as well.
Gabe Purvis had a pair of hits at the plate, and allowed two hits in four innings of work on the mound with three strikeouts.
This year’s Mustangs squad find themselves in the final eight teams standing in the state for the fifth time in school history. The 1986 and 1987 teams finished in that round, while the 1988 and 1990 teams won three games to make an appearance in the state semifinals.
Pirates Sink Patriots With Big Inning
The fifth inning is pivotal for many reasons in a high school baseball game. The batters at that point have eased into a comfort spot at the plate, and starting pitchers are starting to wear down with their velocity and command.
A series of breaks for Corinth Holders in the top of the fifth inning Tuesday in the third round of the NCHSAA 4A state baseball playoffs at Pinecrest shifted the momentum, and the score, in its favor to set up a 10-3 win for the Pirates on the road.
“I’ve always said you have to win the fifth in a high school baseball game, and we didn’t do that,” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said.
As much as winning the fifth inning is important for Hewitt, avoiding big innings on defense is just as paramount. Six runs by the No. 7 Pirates (19-6) led to the defeat for the defending 4A East regional champion Patriots (23-5).
“We worked real hard to prepare them to limit the big inning. One of the things we talked about was to limit innings to one or maybe two runs, stay in the moment, don’t let things get going faster than they actually are, and we kind of fell in that trap,” Hewitt said. “There were a lot of things that happened that inning.”
Starting with a solo homer from Joe Dolinshek to lead off the frame cut the Pinecrest lead to 3-1, and then the bases were loaded with one out led to Pinecrest subbing in freshman Bohdi Robertson for junior starting pitcher Bryant Kimbrell. Reese File roped a single to left field and a pair of runs scored to tie the game.
Corinth Holders added two more runs later when Cullen McGee hit a double to drive home two more runs off Noah Arnett who came in to relieve Robertson. A final run scored in the inning when Pinecrest dropped the third out on the back end of a double-play attempt.
Pinecrest’s bats were silenced the remainder of the game, tallying four hits in total against Corinth Holders sophomore, and LSU commit, Briggs McKenzie. The sophomore struck out nine batters in the win.
“We thought we could do well with our pitching staff against them, and we didn’t,” Hewitt said. “We could not command a second pitch, so they were sitting dead red fastball, and barreled up some fastballs and put us in some tough situations.”
The three Pinecrest runs came in the bottom of the second, all without a hit needed. With runners on second and third with one out, Mitch Baek hit a hard grounder to first, and the Pirates’ first baseman threw to the plate to try for the tag out to stop a run, and the throw sailed in the backstop netting, resulting in two runs. J.D. Scarbrough hit a groundout in the next at-bat to score Baek from third.
Pinecrest relied on a host of seniors to lead this season, and Hewitt said the mix of juniors and underclassmen that made an appearance in the game will help build experience for the program going forward.
“We’ve got a lot of players that were in this game that got some very big time experience in a big time game,” he said.