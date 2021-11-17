Through nine games on the field this season, the North Moore football team has faced a variety of offensive schemes, but the team’s matchup in the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state playoffs against Pender provides a look the Mustangs haven’t seen before.
“Option. That’s the big one. We haven’t seen an option team this year. We’ve seen a little bit of option, but not a true option team that commits to it,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “They are really good at doing it and they are really big up front and really athletic. On the back end, all of their guys can score. Either one of their wing backs can score, their full back can score and their quarterback is dynamic with the ball in his hands.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Hosting a third-round playoff game for the first time in school history, the third-seeded Mustangs are coming off a 30-8 win over Gates County, while No. 6 Pender defeated West Columbus, 54-6, last Friday. That defensive showing to start the state playoffs, as well as throughout the regular season, has the North Moore defense in a good mindset this week as they prepare for the assignments that will be needed to slow down the Patriots.
“It’s a good way to start it off, and I like that a lot. We come off the bye week into Gates County and I think that was a good way to start it off,” senior linebacker Drew Brewer said. “It was a good way to say that ‘We’re here.’”
Pender (8-3) finished third in its conference but was the top 1A seed as both of its losses in conference play were to 2A opponents. Like North Moore (10-1), Pender hasn’t lost to a 1A opponent this season.
The option attack works around senior quarterback Antonio Bea, and backs Jadon Lee and Kelvin Robinson. Bea has scored 16 touchdowns and rushed for 885 yards this season, while Lee has crossed the goal line 10 times and has 798 yards. Robinson has rushed for 804 yards and seven touchdowns.
Robinson also plays middle linebacker for the Patriots, and is the team’s second-leading tackler with 70 stops and has 11 tackles for loss.
While Pender likes to run the ball, the Mustangs have to be cognizant of the occasional pass.
“They don’t throw too often, but they can. I think that’s one thing that we will have to have clean and make sure we do right,” Brewer said. “We’ve just got to come up hard and strong, and meet them at the line.”
Along with both teams featuring strong run games, each defensive unit has been stingy this season. The Mustangs have allowed opponents to score around 14 points per game on average, and the Patriots’ opponents have scored 16 points per game on average.
“The most important thing with our guys is assignment football,” Carrouth said. “This week is all about doing your job. It may not be pretty, it may not be something that you love on every single play, but you’ve got to do it over, and over, and over. The one time you don’t do it, then they will pull it and your man will take off down the field and score.”
Both teams have a similar opponent this season. West Columbus played North Moore in Week 3 of the season, a 21-18 win for the Mustangs, while Pender has played the Vikings in conference play as well as the playoffs, claiming two blowout wins.
“It’s really hard to say that this is a really good measuring stick of how good each football team is,” Carrouth said. “We feel very good about our football team and I’m sure they do the same.”
North Moore has never played in the fourth round of the state playoffs in football, and while that is the goal, the focus of the team is to earn another week to play football by winning Friday.
“We can talk about the history, and all that kind of stuff, and it's fantastic to be a part of a historic team. But at the same token, I think these guys just want the opportunity to be around each other more,” Carrouth said. “We’re in a do or die situation where we win and we get an extra week together. We lose and we are done. That’s the biggest motivating factor for our guys, and hopefully that will take us to where we need to be on Friday night.”
Brewer said the demeanor of the team coming off the win has them focused to extend the win streak at home for the Mustangs out to nine games, dating back to the spring season.
“We’re good. We’re ready. We’re zoned in,” Brewer said.
North Moore has won 11 games in football just one season, back in 1994.
