Not many high schoolers enjoy waking up early for practice, and the North Moore volleyball team is no different.
Oddly enough for the Mustangs, when the morning practices start to taper down, the team finds itself more engaged, and even begging to continue drills, coach Crystal Leenheer said.
“They’re very young, so they all are still learning together. They work well together. They want to come in here and they want to, ‘Can we do more hitting?’” Leenheer said. “We try to get out of practice at a good time, and they’re trying to push it 10-15 minutes over. They want to get better and do new things.”
Through the extra work in the mornings, North Moore’s young squad has matured this season, and completed a team goal Thursday at home with a three-set win over Chatham Central. The win over the Mustangs’ rivals swept the season series over the Bears, but also secured the top 1A seed out of the Mid-Carolina Conference for North Moore, with still a handful of games remaining in the regular season.
“It’s good that we get to do it again like last year, and hopefully we can go further than we did last year,” North Moore sophomore Calissa Clendenin said.
Leading the Mustangs (9-8, 4-2 Mid-Carolina) in the quick three-setter were a trio of sophomores, who learned lessons from last year’s seniors while playing sparingly as freshmen on last year’s playoff squad. That transitions into the morning practices that sometimes run over.
“We are getting up early and tired, so we’re not really prepared for practices,” sophomore Navaeh Ross said. “In the end, I still want to work on hitting and stuff, but also I’m ready to take a shower.”
Having to shake off an early Chatham Central lead in the first set, the Mustangs trailed briefly the rest of the contest at home.
Holding a 19-14 lead late in the first set, Ross scored three straight points for North Moore, using a kill and then following it up with back-to-back aces. She finished with three of her team-high six aces in the match.
Known for her power at the net, Ross’ serves provided a lift in the win.
“I wasn’t sure if some of them were going to go over. I thought it was going to go into the net, but it went over,” Ross said. “We had more momentum and we were being aggressive, which helped us out a lot.”
To set up the comfortable lead that Ross finished off, sophomore Sydney Russell recorded three kills and served an ace to help provide separation.
Ross also had six kills, with four coming in the second set, where North Moore went on a 15-4 run midway through the set to push the match well in favor of the Mustangs.
“Navaeh always has a smile and always gets everybody hyped,” Clendenin said. “(When she gets a kill) it makes me happy for her and then she does the same for me when she’s on the bench.”
Clendenin took over in the final set with six of her nine kills coming in the third. The wire-to-wire win featured a late charge from the Bears, and Clendenin closed it out with a kill for match point.
North Moore came into the match on a slide with five losses in their last seven matches. The win showed the true colors of the team, Leenheer said.
“The first game, we went five sets with them. It was a battle,” Leenheer said. “To come in here and just clean it away in three sets, it was nice. They’ve got their momentum back working together tonight that we struggled with a little bit this past weekend and Monday.”