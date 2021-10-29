B4F76BA4-867F-4F16-B81B-1E6FD544CFC6.JPEG

North Moore, Pinecrest and Union Pines will play in the boys soccer state playoffs starting Monday. The Mustangs and Patriots will have home games to open, while Union Pines plays on the road in the first round.

 Photos by Lynn Pennington and Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

All three Moore County boys soccer teams were placed in the field for the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championships beginning Monday.

North Moore, the No. 3 seed in the 1A East, and Pinecrest, the No. 7 seed in the 4A East, will play at home in the first round. Union Pines, the No. 30 seed in the 3A East, was one of the last teams in the field and opens on the road.

The Mustangs open against Chatham Charter Monday at home after they earned the top 1A spot out of the Mid-Carolina Conference and had a 7-5-2 overall record to finish second in the conference. The Knight are 0-17 this season.

North Moore is 0-7 all-time against Chatham Charter and has never surrendered a goal to the Knights.

Pinecrest hosts Riverside-Durham to open the 4A state tournament after finishing the season second in the Sandhills Athletic Conference behind top 3A seed Lee County. The Patriots finished with a 16-3-2 overall record, while the Pirates went 7-8-2 and finished fourth in their conference.

Union Pines will meet Jacksonville for the second time this season in the first round of the state playoffs Monday. The Vikings lost 8-0 to the Cardinals in August, and Jacksonville went on to finish the regular season with an 18-3 record and took first in the Big East 3A/4A Conference.

Union Pines finished fifth in the Sandhills Athletic Conference with a 6-14-2 overall record.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

