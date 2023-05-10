A whole year had passed since the North Moore baseball team suffered a first-round defeat in the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs at home as a high seed following one of the best seasons in program history.
The sting from that loss hung with the program, and provided more than enough motivation when the Mustangs were in the same position again Tuesday at home against Ocracoke.
“We just came into this game looking to play this one game, not looking to go no further,” senior Ty Allred said. “We came in here and wanted to take care of business.”
With runs lighting up the scoreboard in the first inning, North Moore ended the Dolphins’ season in a 26-5 loss in five innings. North Moore awaits the winner of Gates County and Vance Charter in the second round Friday.
“There were six in that dugout last year that got a bird’s eye view, and most of them were in the dugout against Polk County two years ago when we came in as an underdog and won. They’ve seen both sides of it, and we just kind of asked which one do you want to learn from,” coach Billy Kennedy said. “To win and advance, that’s the name of the game. We’re not packing it up tonight, and that’s what we came to do today.”
North Moore (17-7) scored 15 runs in the bottom of the first inning, and didn’t let its focus shift in the game to advance to the next round.
“We had to stay up in the dugout and keep talking,” senior pitcher Ethan Dunlap said.
Dunlap pitched the first two innings with a large lead, and struck out five of the six outs posted. Gabe Purvis came in to pitch the next two innings, and struck out three batters.
“It gives you more confidence on the mound,” Dunlap said. “I just wanted to throw strikes and see what happens. Let them hit it and see what happens.”
At the plate, Allred had four RBIs, tied for the most in the game with Elliott Furr. Purvis and Will Kennedy each had three RBIs, and Austin Patterson had five base hits.
The Mustangs have found their stride offensively in the last few weeks, dating back to a tough stretch in the schedule facing off against bigger schools.
“We played (Jordan-Matthews) last week and we started killing the ball. In about the fifth inning we scored eight runs. Ever since then, we’ve been hitting the ball,” Allred said.
Close losses to Southwestern Randolph and Union Pines have led to the big numbers on the scoreboard, giving them a chance to face tougher arms than they saw early in the season.
“We had those teams in there just to help us prepare. We feel like we’ve seen everything,” Billy Kennedy said.
Now the next two practices are to prepare a well rested North Moore team against whichever team they face.
“We have to take everything seriously. We’ve got to go into practice and do what you got to do, and when it comes time to play, just play,” Allred said. “You can’t look ahead, because last year we looked ahead and it bit us in the butt.”