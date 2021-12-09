The look on the faces of the North Moore girls basketball team was priceless, coach Katelyn Sheffield said when she walked into the locker room after a 52-25 win over Research Triangle at home Wednesday.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment for them to realize that if they put the effort, the hard work and all of this toward their game play, then they will have this feeling,” North Moore girls coach Katelyn Sheffield said. “When I walk in there, they are all smiles and laughter. A win like this will really boost that morale up and push them to work harder.”
Having played four games in a week’s time, the victory was the first of the season for the Mustangs, and hopes for a more prosperous season with it. The Mustangs haven’t had a winning season since the 2018-19 campaign, and that is a goal for the team this season.
“It was very important for us because we had been chasing this win for a good long time,” senior Taleah Cochran-Chisholm said. “We had been pushing since our sophomore year to have a winning season and have worked really hard to get where we are tonight.”
Cochran-Chisholm played a vital part in the first win over the Raptors (0-9), as she used her defense to feed her scoring. The senior forward turned point guard scored 18 points in the game, including 11 points after halftime.
“We started out lazy so somebody had to step it up. When I got that first steal and we started getting more fast breaks, we all started getting pepped up,” Cochran-Chisholm said. “Since I’m a captain, I have to set an example. Do one thing so everybody else will follow.”
The senior’s defense has her as a leader on that side of the ball, as well as the offensive side this season.
“Taleah is just a tough defender. She’s going to be the one that’s going to be up in their face. She has great hands and when she does get a hold, even of just a little tip of the ball, she bats it out and goes down the court hard,” Sheffield said. “She is the defender I rely on to really put ball pressure on other teams. She’s a really important part of our defense.”
North Moore (1-3) led 11-2 after one quarter, and stretched the advantage out to 29-10 at halftime.
Senior Kennedie Mercer got hot from behind the 3-point line in the second quarter as the lead grew behind 14 points, fueled by four made 3-pointers in the period.
With Mercer and Cochran-Chisholm carrying a majority of the scoring load, it was a welcoming sight for Sheffield.
“Finally. I had been waiting on her to finally cut loose and she finally did it tonight,” Sheffield said of Mercer’s shooting. “I hope it stays like that because we need all of our scorers to be on.”
The win comes on the heels of a 60-49 loss earlier in the week to Jordan-Matthews where the Mustangs showed signs of figuring out their offensive struggles from early in the season.
Ava Maske had 15 points to lead Research Triangle.
Raptors Throttle North Moore Boys
A big offensive showing in the first half for Research Triangle led to a blowout win, 82-30, over the North Moore boys basketball team in Robbins Wednesday.
The Raptors (9-2) scored the first 13 points of the game and led 24-4 after one quarter of play over the Mustangs (2-3). The lead grew to 54-13 at halftime and Research Triangles led 71-22 going into the fourth quarter.
North Moore was led in scoring by Logan Ritter with 10 points and Javory Wall with seven points.
Research Triangle’ Eli Griffith had 22 points, Jalen Sheppard had 19 points and Anas Hasan scored 17 points.
North Moore plays at South Davidson Monday.
