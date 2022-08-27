When the North Moore football team was playing at its peak last season, there were threats in all three phases of the game that had the Mustangs dangerous with the capability of making big plays at any given moment.
Many of those big play players have graduated, but even in the preseason, coach Andrew Carrouth said he thought his bunch this year had the capability to come up with explosive plays. Relatively tame in the first game last week, which was to be expected for a team wanting to ease into the waters of the season, the Mustangs made up against North Stokes at home Friday night.
Big plays happened in virtually every way imaginable in the 39-13 win where the Mustangs showed flashes that they can be just as dangerous as last year’s team.
“It feels good, but you’ve got to keep doing them back to back every week. We’ve just got to come back and do it in practice so we can do it out here,” defensive back Davon Wall said.
Carrouth’s squad passed for a long touchdown, ran for a long touchdown, had an interception returned for a score and also closed out the game with kickoff return for a touchdown, showing that you can’t sleep on this year’s team explosive ability.
“It was good to see some explosiveness. We had the possibility to be able to hit a couple big plays, especially stuff on the edge after watching film this week. That’s got to be part of our game,” Carrouth said. “I thought we did a good job of that tonight, but we were not consistent and that drove me nuts.”
It is Week 2 after all, so there’s plenty of room to grow and improve from, even after outscoring your opponents 66-13 through the first two games.
North Moore’s (2-0) hopes of back-to-back shutout were quickly dashed on the Vikings’ (0-2) first offensive series when quarterback Jamison Wood dove in for a one-yard touchdown with less than a minute to go in the first quarter. An extra point gave North Stokes a 7-6 lead.
The rest was nearly all North Moore.
Senior running back Jakarey Gillis had stood on the sidelines watching the flashy, shifty running backs from last year’s team score with ease behind a dominant offensive line. With that same offensive front another year experienced in front of him, he saw his chance come wide open early in the second quarter as he snaked through the North Stokes defense before emerging out, galloping past the defenders for a 56-yard touchdown.
“It felt good just to see the green grass and go,” Gillis said. “We went hard and gave 100 percent in each practice from the beginning to the end.”
Gillis’ score made it 13-7, and he finished with 115 yards on 13 carries.
“The kid’s tough as nails,” Carrouth said. “He brings a dynamic to our offense that he can be explosive when he touches the ball and he can go.”
That was the big run play, with the big pass play coming on the next drive when quarterback Carson Brady tossed a pass over the middle to sophomore tight end Colby Pennington for a 29-yard touchdown.
Brady had two completions in the game, both to Pennington, who dwarfed the entire Vikings roster at a towering 6-foot-5, and he used his body as a shield to catch another pass to convert on fourth down later in the half.
For a North Moore team focused on running the ball, the Brady-Pennington connection this season has seemed almost like a Madden video game go-to play when the Mustangs are in bind and need a big gain.
In between those two scoring drives, North Moore’s defense claimed its first interception of Wood in the game when senior linebacker Zeb Purvis sat back in coverage for his second interception in as many games this season.
“(Assistant) coach (Dennis) Bannick told me the last two games that if I drop back in the flats, and you’re going to have it,” Purvis said. “Each week, he hasn’t let me down yet.”
While he’s proved himself as a downhill tackler at outside linebacker, Purvis’ ability to read the offense has improved and made the Mustang defense better.
“He’s known for his tackling ability and his tackling for losses, and he’s done that type of thing still, but now coach Bannick has done a great job of getting into pass drops and pass coverage,” Carrouth said. “He’s been in the right spot in the last two weeks.”
The Mustangs closed the half with another interception of the pass-heavy Vikings when Wall streaked over the middle of the field, snagging the ball in front of the outstretched arms of a North Stokes receiver, and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown.
“Coach has always told me to keep your eyes on the ball and watch the quarterback. If you go up with it in the air, go up and get it at the high point,” Wall said. “I caught it and bounced off him with a little spin, and then I just went on. My boy, Zeb, told me to come left, and I went left and he had a good block for me.”
The score made it a 33-7 halftime lead for North Moore, a comfortable cushion for reserve players to get time on the field in the second half.
That same 40-yard line where Wall came away with his first touchdown was also the sight of another explosive play from the lanky junior. Just a few paces closer to the North Stokes sideline with eight seconds remaining in the ballgame Wall had a squib kickoff come his way that he snagged and ran in for a touchdown, but this time the other direction for 60 yards.
“I had told my mama that I was going to get her one before I leave. Now I’ve got two of them,” Wall said.
North Stokes amassed less than 150 yards of total offense in the loss, even with a late touchdown drive while North Moore worked on building depth.
“The guys all brought the energy tonight and it transferred over from the locker room to the field tonight. It was a crazy spurt of energy and we were ready to go. We’d been waiting on it all week,” Purvis said. “I see the energy in practice. We’re full speed. We treat it like a game. It preps us up for out here for sure.”
Nathan Rogers and Kolby Ritchie had rushing touchdowns for the Mustangs in the win.
North Moore plays its first road game of the season at South Davidson Thursday.
Pinecrest Gets First Win
The Pinecrest football team delivered first-year coach Nick Eddins his first victory as a Patriots with a 35-6 win at Anson Friday night.
The Patriots (1-1) averaged close to seven yards per play with an even mix of passing and running the ball against the Bearcats (1-1), while the defense kept the home team off the scoreboard until the waning moments of the contest.
Pinecrest scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters. Nahjiir Seagraves rushed from four yards out for the first score, quarterback Mason Konen completed a 33-yard touchdown throw to Ilyas Kalila in the second quarter and Jaylin Morgan scored from one yard out in the third quarter to build up a 21-0 lead.
Seagraves scored his second touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and Konen connected with Hunter Neifert for his second touchdown throw of the night.
Seagraves rushed for 159 yards on 20 carries and Konen was affected in the pocket going 9-for-12 passing with 132 yards. Kalila had 44 yards receiving and Neifert had 43 yards.
Pinecrest hosts Middle Creek Friday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.