Sitting on the edge of his seat on the bench during a game 24 hours earlier, Kamren Clark knew whenever he got back on the court he would bring the energy, athleticism and aggression that was pent up while on the sidelines nursing an ankle injury.
“It’s frustrating just watching,” the North Moore senior said. “Especially when, not trying to sound overconfident, but when I can bring something to help our team win.”
Clark’s playmaking and defensive prowess in the late stages Friday at home helped the North Moore boys basketball team claim its fourth victory in a row with a 52-47 Mid-Carolina Conference win over Bartlett Yancey.
“He brings energy, he gets to the rim, he plays good defense and he rebounds well for us,” North Moore coach Chris Coble said of Clark. “He gets to the basket, and that’s what changes everything for us.”
In the fourth quarter was when Clark helped the Mustangs (9-4, 4-3 Mid-Carolina) hold off the Bucs (6-10, 3-4 Mid-Carolina). Pushing the envelope with his drives against the Bartlett Yancey defense, Clark scored a bucket, but also earned his way to the line with less than two minutes to go.
He drained a pair to push the lead out to 48-40 with 1:17 left, and Austin Patterson hit a pair of free throws inside of 30 seconds to close out the win.
Clark finished with a team-high 15 points, and Colby Pennington added 10 points, with seven coming from the free-throw line.
“When he scores, that gets us going. When he attacks, you see he had a lot of foul shots in the second half, he gets those from attacking the rim,” Coble said of Clark.
Most teams are unable to scout Clark correctly, giving him a left-handed dribble, which he is more than happy to take being a natural lefty. This season he has attacked the goal and finished with several highlight reel dunks, but against the Bucs it was his shots over high-reaching arms that made a difference. For him, it’s all about, “aggression.”
“A lot of people don’t like to use that word, but I do,” Clark said. “You’ve got to have that type of aggression on the court. You’ve got to have that mindset to score. Not saying that scoring is everything, but you’ve got to score to win the game.”
The aggression needed in the fourth was all the little things, even outside of scoring.
”If my teammates can’t do it, I’ll pick up the slack in any way possible,” Clark said. “Not just scoring, but also defensively if I have to get that extra rebound or that extra hustle play.”
During stretches in the game, the Mustangs’ bench played a role in helping the home team keep the lead from wire-to-wire. Mikey Copeland had a strong defensive effort early in the third quarter that led to a pair of layup finishes for his six points. Patterson, normally a starter but coming off the bench on senior night, hit a three-pointer and added another inside score for his seven in the second half.
“Our bench is fire too. Honestly, the bench could be starters. It could be either way on any night,” Clark said.
After a stop-and-start beginning to the season, North Moore is starting to find its groove, and it starts with the players understanding their roles, according to Clark.
“We’re finally gelling as a team, and everyone knows their roles,” Clark said. “It’s not like we’ve got one main star player like certain other places. It’s a collective group thing. We all bring something to get the win.”
Three of the four straight games North Moore has won came in the last week, with wins at home against Graham Tuesday and South Davidson Thursday testing the Mustangs.
“It was an exhausting week. Graham, South Davidson and now tonight, we had to play in each one of them, use a lot of energy and use a lot of different guys in a lot of different ways,” Coble said. “It was a very good week for us.”
Clark missed the game against South Davidson, but Gabe Purvis finished with seven made 3-pointers to tally 29 points in the win. Pennington had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
“Someone had to take Kam’s points and rebounds and energy, and we had a couple guys do that,” Coble said.
Matthew Sidney led Bartlett Yancey with 21 points.
North Moore returns to action at Faith Christian on Monday.
In the girls game, North Moore dropped a 75-36 Mid-Carolina Conference game to Bartlett Yancey. The Bucs shook off a slow start and got their transition offense running quickly in the game.
Bartlett Yancey outscored North Moore 22-6 in the third period
Zee Young scored 12 points to lead North Moore (5-8, 2-5 Mid-Carolina) and Calissa Clendenin had eight points.
Alicia Farrish led Bartlett Yancey with 22 points, and Jazmyne Henderson had 17 points.
Pinecrest Takes Two Over Southern Lee
Not falling into the trap that was Southern Lee ahead of a busy week against Scotland upcoming, the Pinecrest girls basketball team posted a 62-27 win over Southern Lee at home Friday night.
The win improves the Patriots to 8-4 overall and 6-0 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
Pinecrest’s stifling defense held the Cavs to 11 points through three quarters, including no points allowed in the third quarter.
Senior Jakaya Scott had a big night offensively with 24 points scored, including 15 in the second quarter alone. Freshman Jasiah Gilchrist finished with 12 points and Zanodiya McNair added nine points.
The Pinecrest boys claimed a 79-57 win over Southern Lee as well.
The Patriots host Scotland Monday night.
Scotland Sweeps Vikings
A quiet second quarter for the Union Pines boys team resulted in Scotland having enough breathing room to claim a 51-45 Sandhills Athletic Conference win in Laurinburg Friday night.
Jaylen Kyle and Aiden Leonard each had nine points to lead the Vikings (9-9, 2-6 Sandhills). Zion Kiser and Trent Hilburn both contributed seven points.
In the girls game, Scotland stayed in a tie for first in the conference with a 44-30 win at home over Union Pines.
Meghan McCaskill had her second double-double of the season with her 12 rebounds to her 10 points. Savannah McCaskill added 11 rebounds and scored seven points. Corryn McCutchen had 10 points as well.
Union Pines hosts Richmond on Tuesday.
