The record will go down as perfect for the North Moore football team when people look back in the history books at the 2022 regular season, but it doesn't tell the story that came together.
A defense that didn’t budge, and found a way to adapt when opposing offenses were able to find a score. An offense that came into the season looking for a new crop of playmakers followed the lead of a veteran offensive line that bulldozed opponents for big rushing nights every Friday.
It was far from a Hollywood, picture perfect story.
“When are we ever pretty?” senior offensive lineman Kael Freese said laughing.
North Moore football the last three years have been known more for being the more hard-nosed team when it takes the field.
And a 49-6 win over Chatham Central at home Friday with the Mustangs clad in pink breast cancer awareness jerseys, the closest North Moore has come to being “pretty,” finished off the first perfect season in 28 years.
The undefeated record secured the first conference title in football for the school since the 1996 season.
“My parents were in high school the last time it happened. It just feels great to have this feeling and finally put the banner up in the gym,” Freese said. “We knew that there were going to be some tough and hard games we’d have to fight, but we knew we could get this.”
With several key pieces graduating from a team that came close to finishing the job of a conference title last year, to attain the conference title and an unblemished record required work and a new identity with this year’s team.
“I knew we had the potential to be able to do it, I wanted to see how we were going to meld together and gel together as a team. They’ve done that all year long,” Carrouth said. “This group is going to be the one with the banner hanging on the wall as a conference champ, but there have been multiple groups before that have started the building of this night tonight.”
North Moore’s (10-0, 6-0 Mid-Carolina) offense isn’t for the fast-paced passing offenses that come on Saturdays and Sundays, but is built for games like Friday where the team willing to exert the most effort comes out on top. Against Chatham Central (1-9, 1-4 Mid-Carolina), that’s what the Mustangs did.
“We just eat and sleep football,” senior running back Cameron Williams said.
Scoring on every drive in the first half, rushing came with ease behind the offensive front. Williams scored the first touchdown of the game on a seven-yard scamper late in the period, followed by the first of two scores for Kolby Ritchie, and the first of two scores from Jakarey Gillis to make it a 21-0 lead with six minutes left in the first half.
“Obviously a little sloppy tonight, and there was stuff we have to clean up, but I’m proud of these kids for digging deep when they needed to,” Carrouth said. “Now it's do or die and we’ve got to keep that attitude rolling as far as playoffs go.”
From early defensive breakdowns, the Mustangs’ defense turned around to force three interceptions against the Bears, two from junior linebacker Elliott Furr. His first one came with seconds remaining in the first half, stopping a Chatham Central drive inside the red zone when he snagged a pass to the left side at the 4-yard-line. Furr returned it to the North Moore 3-yard-line, where he lateralled the ball to avoid being tackled to teammate Davon Wall for a score with 11 seconds left and made it a 35-0 ballgame.
“That first drive really woke us up and let us know that we still had to come to play. It’s a rivalry game,” Furr said.
Furr added a second interception on Chatham Central’s first offensive play of the second half that set up Nathan Rogers scoring the final Mustang score of the contest with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter with the clock running constantly throughout the second half after a 42-0 lead was reached earlier in the second half.
For the second straight game, junior Adin Shaw had an interception, recording one late in the game when Chatham Central put a drive together into the red zone. A second-string defensive back, Shaw has looked to make the most of his time when he’s on the field.
“I just want to play football because I love the game,” Shaw said. “It was teamwork. After Elliott’s interception, it got the crowd in it and got us hype.”
Gillis and Ritchie eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the season in the win, with Gillis tallying 138 yards rushing and two scores, while Ritchie had 91 yards to go along with his two scores.
“It’s an unselfish group of kids, and that’s the most important thing. Our guys don’t necessarily want themselves to be successful, they want our team to be successful. Sometimes that’s going to be nights where they have big nights, and sometimes that means nights where their buddy’s going to have a big night,” Carrouth said. “That’s what carried us through the year.”
Now North Moore changes focus to the postseason, with a new set of goals in mind. The Mustangs find out who their first-round opponent is on Saturday, but they hope that is just the beginning for a season that has been nearly as perfect as their regular season record indicates.
“It just means that part two is starting. All the normal home games are done, but hopefully the crowd will be even bigger in the playoffs,” Freese said.
