0E7A9927.JPG

North Moore linebacker Elliott Furr leads the Mustangs onto the field to kick off the 2022 season at home against Caver in a 27-0 win.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

Every time senior defensive lineman Nathan Upchurch came up with a big play on the defensive side of the ball, the phrase “Upchurch is back” echoed over the North Moore football sidelines Thursday night at home against Carver.

Yes, it is a statement of fact, Upchurch was making an immediate impact after suffering a knee injury that cost him the spring 2021 season, and the effects lingered into the fall 2021 season. But Upchurch was focused on the present in the 2022 season opener. Playing at the front of the Mustangs’ welcoming committee on defense for their visitors from Winston-Salem, Upchurch and the North Moore defense made Carver feel anything but comfortable for 48 minutes in a 27-0 win.

0E7A0462.JPG

North Moore fullback Nathan Rogers (32) takes a handoff from quaterback Carson Brady (11) in the 27-0 win over Carver.
0E7A0306.JPG

North Moore's Jakarey Gillis runs on the outside against the Carver defense Thursday in the 27-0 win to open the season.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days