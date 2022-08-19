Every time senior defensive lineman Nathan Upchurch came up with a big play on the defensive side of the ball, the phrase “Upchurch is back” echoed over the North Moore football sidelines Thursday night at home against Carver.
Yes, it is a statement of fact, Upchurch was making an immediate impact after suffering a knee injury that cost him the spring 2021 season, and the effects lingered into the fall 2021 season. But Upchurch was focused on the present in the 2022 season opener. Playing at the front of the Mustangs’ welcoming committee on defense for their visitors from Winston-Salem, Upchurch and the North Moore defense made Carver feel anything but comfortable for 48 minutes in a 27-0 win.
“It just makes me smile. When I’m out there, it makes me feel like I wasn’t even gone the way I was playing,” Upchurch said of what his teammates said to him. “I got stuff to work on, and everybody else does. There’s room to improve on everything.”
Carver’s offense was unable to string together drives against a North Moore defense that swarmed to the ball. After a nearly six-minute drive by the offense to open the game, Upchurch was geared up to get his chance to break through the Carver offensive line.
“That first snap, I wanted to jump offsides so bad because I was so excited,” he said.
After a preseason where the coaches had him sit out some drills and reps with contact, Upchurch was glad to see someone not wearing a white North Moore practice jersey.
“They make me sit out in practice. That gets on my nerves, but I understand it,” Upchurch said. “I know I can’t hold back. In practice, I have to so I won’t hurt my teammates.”
Given the journey Upchurch has taken, head coach Andrew Carrouth was glad to see his senior lineman prove that he not only is back, but better than he was before his injury.
“I’m super proud of that youngin. He came in and tore his ACL the first game of the spring season that we played two years ago. He fought all last year through it, and wasn’t healthy enough to come back for us last year,” Carrouth said. “I wasn’t sure if he was going to be able to come back or want to come back, but man, he showed up tonight.”
After a three-and-out on the first drive, Upchurch and a swarm of his teammates were in the backfield for a tackle in the backfield of Reginald DuBose for a loss on the first play of the second drive.
And lost yardage in the run game was a common occurrence in the shutout win. Carver rushed for a loss of nine yards, and outside of two pass plays, it was held quiet all night.
“They executed the game plan flawlessly. The guys came in there and I thought we tackled well. We got a lot of penetration up front,” Carrouth said. “It makes it so much easier to call plays offensively when you know we might miss this one here, but our defense has got our back.”
When the tackles didn’t go his way, Upchurch saw his teammates rally to the ball in bunches.
“This year we’ve been practicing more hats to the ball. We want to be the man and run into them, RPO stuff. The more hats on the ball the better,” Upchurch said, hinting to the team’s motto: Run People Over. “Every time I saw a tackle tonight, I saw about four or five guys on the ball.”
The linebacker group behind him, headed up by Elliott Furr and Zeb Purvis came up with stops when the Carver backs got to the second level, which wasn’t often. Purvis stopped a Carver drive late in the second quarter that was approaching the red zone when he dropped back in coverage and came away with an interception.
With the North Moore defense more than doing the job, the offensive side of the ball worked around some kinks in the first game of the season. An exodus of most of its ball carriers from a season ago, the new stable of Mustangs ready to tote the ball behind the veteran offensive line showed flashes.
As a whole, North Moore rushed for more than 300 yards, led by Jakarey Gillis with 103 yards and a touchdown early in the second quarter, that was the last score for more than 21 minutes of game action.
“In the middle of the ballgame, we were overthinking a little bit too much about who we were supposed to be blocking. We’re going to get that cleaned up,” Carrouth said. “I’m really proud of all of our running backs tonight for just being downhill. Sometimes it wasn’t pretty, but we will take three yards.”
During that 21 minutes, turnovers from both teams and a lack of execution from the Mustangs led to a tennis match of field position between the sides, but the North Moore defense limited the Yellow Jackets from crossing into North Moore territory, outside of 14 plays that never got inside the North Moore 30-yard line.
Nathan Rogers, who typically plays alongside Upchurch on the defensive line, started at fullback for the Mustangs, and rushed in big chunks for 92 yards on 11 carries. Rogers scored on a seven-yard run with 7:20 left in the game for the second fullback touchdown carry of the fourth quarter to make it 27-0. Caleb Sexton scored from four yards out earlier in the fourth, and the ensuing kickoff was recovered when Furr ran down a sky kick for the Mustangs in the middle of the field to set up Rogers’ scoring chance.
Kolby Ritchie and Cameron Williams also saw time in the backfield for North Moore, with 70 and 26 yards, respectively.
On the first drive of the game, North Moore scored first on a six-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carson Brady to towering tight end Colby Pennington.
North Moore hosts North Stokes next week, but a week of practice will provide a chance to clear up the mistakes from Week 1.
“A lot of grit and toughness tonight. A lot of things didn’t go right. We had a ton of mistakes, turned the football over way too much. Offensively we shoot ourselves in the foot a lot of times. We’ve got some stuff blocking wise we’ve got to clean up, especially with some of our skill guys,” Carrouth said. “Overall, these kids continue to show me how tough they are.”