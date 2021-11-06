The North Moore boys soccer team continued on in the 1A state playoffs with a 5-1 win over Neuse Charter at home Friday in the second round.
The win sets up a home match Monday at 6 p.m. in the third round against River Mill for the Mustangs (9-5-2).
Sophomore Ricky Bentancourt played a part in four of the goals scored in the match. He booted two into the goal, one in each half, and had an assist on a Roque Velazquez Avila goal to close out the scoring late in the second half.
Bentancourt was fouled inside the 18-yard box in the first half, leading to a penalty kick that Cesar Becerril Gonzalez converted to make it a 3-1 North Moore lead at the break.
Bryan Hernandez scored the first goal of the match for the Mustangs, two minutes into the contest.
"These boys played together with heart and we look forward to seeing them continue the playoffs on Monday," North Moore coach Luis Peralta said.
River Mill is 16-2-2 on the season, and was last defeated by Graham in the regular season. North Moore defeated Graham, 1-0, the both times the teams met in Mid-Carolina Conference play this season.
