Despite taking on some 2A competition on the golf course this season, the North Moore boys golf team has separated itself as the top team in the Mid-Carolina Conference through six matches this season.
North Moore has claimed five wins so far this season, with a core group of golfers helping produce the high finishes. Most recently at The Preserve at Jordan Lake Golf Club, the Mustangs finished 25 strokes ahead of Chatham Central.
The team score of 188 marked the team’s lowest score of the season. After falling 10 strokes short of Seaforth in the first match of the season, North Moore has run off the last five wins.
Leading the way in the most recent win was Brady Preslar posting a nine-hole score of 42. He is the fourth-best golfer score wise in the conference.
Rounding out the lineup at The Preserve were Hayden Garner with a 48, Mason Garner with a 49, and J.J. Doutt with a 49.
North Moore hosts a Mid-Carolina Conference match at Beacon Ridge Golf Club Monday, and the conference championship the following week at the same course will be played over 18 holes.
Seaforth has pulled out of the Mid-Carolina Conference match this coming week due to being on spring break to lock in the Mustangs as the conference’s regular season champions.