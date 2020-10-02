O'Neal Soccer

O’Neal sophomore Brennan Hodges (9) chases down a ball against a defender in the Falcons’ seasons opener on Monday at home. The O'Neal varsity soccer team won Monday's home conference game against Burlington Christian Academy, 5-4.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The O’Neal School claimed five wins this week in athletics behind triumphs from the varsity boys soccer team, girls golf team, JV volleyball team and girls tennis teams.

The O’Neal varsity boys soccer team opened its season against Burlington Christian Academy on Monday, coming away with a 5-4 victory with a late goal from Phillip Hancock.

The sophomore found the back of the net twice in the victory at home, with his first goal coming in a first-half barrage for the Falcons that put them up 4-2 over Burlington Christian at halftime.

Boyd Kenny scored two goals and Drake Marshall added the other in the win.

On Thursday the Falcons fell behind early and dropped a 4-2 decision at Salem Baptist Christian School.

Falling behind 3-0 early in the match, the Falcons scratched a goal out midway through the first half from Brennan Hodges.

O’Neal cut the lead to 3-2 in the second half when Kenny headed a pass off a set piece into the goal. Salem Baptist Christian responded moments later to bring the match to its final.

The Falcons travel next week to Trinity Academy in Raleigh for another conference matchup on Tuesday, and on Thursday to Northwood Temple Academy in Fayetteville.

The women’s golf team on Wednesday hosted Cape Fear Academy for two nine-hole matches. The first match on the front nine at Pinehurst No. 7 was won by the Falcons 125-147. The Falcons were led by Alex Lapple's 35, Mary Earhart's 44 and Molly Haarlow's 46. In the second match on the back nine, the Falcons pulled out another win 122-153. Lapple again led the charge with a 39, Lauren Kuhn had a 40 and Mary Earhart added a 43. Haarlow posted a 51 on the back and Audrey Kim also played, shooting a 53 and a 58.

The following day, O’Neal hosted Westchester Country Day School and came out victorious 120-158. Lapple jumped out with back-to-back birdies that led to a season-low 4-under-par 32. Kuhn had two birdies en route to a 39 and Earhart rounded out the scoring with a 49. Kim finished with a 50 and Haarlow carded a 51. Also, playing as individuals for O'Neal were Lily Barnwell (52), Sofi Afable (60) and Kristin Howell (61).

The Falcons are currently ranked number 1 in the state rankings with the state championship less than a month away. The team returns to action to play Wednesday on the road in a tri-match at Wayne Country Day and Cape Fear Academy.

In girls tennis action, Burlington Christian came to visit on Monday with a close match coming down to the doubles as a deciding factor. The Falcons lost 5-4. The team rebounded later in the week with a 6-2 win on the road at Fayetteville Academy and secured a 6-2.

The JV and varsity volleyball teams closed out a busy week that included two matches for the JV squad and three for the varsity team.

The JV netter lost in straight sets to Northwood Temple last Friday and came back to defeat Fayetteville Academy at home in two sets.

The varsity team dropped all three matches. After losing to Northwood Temple on Friday in straight sets, the Falcons fell to Burlington Christian Academy and Fayetteville Academy in four sets.

The varsity volleyball team’s next match is Monday at Trinity Academy of Raleigh.

The cross country teams hosted Burlington Christian Academy this week.

Grace Simpson led the girls with a second-place finish and Corbin Weeks led the boys with a fourth-place run.

The Falcons are back in action with another home meet Thursday.

