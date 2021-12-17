After being cut from his middle school basketball team, Jalen Lindsey had two options to choose from. Instead of taking the route of letting the bad situation get the best of him, he decided to work hard to make sure that wouldn’t happen again.
Five years of dedication and growth on the basketball court led to a milestone accomplishment for Lindsey Thursday night when he netted his 1,000 point for the O’Neal boys basketball team.
“It’s been a long journey coming here from public school and not making the middle school basketball team at West Pine to coming here and making an impact one the community. That’s what ultimately has made this journey so great for me,” Lindsey said after the 74-48 win at home over North Moore.
“I kind of took that failure as something to improve on. I came here and have built on my craft, built on my skill to see where that would take me in the future.”
O’Neal coach Jeff Harlow has watched first-hand what Lindsey has done over his career, and remembers the start of what has been built up over the last four years with the program with Lindsey playing a vital role.
“One of the things that we talked about his freshman year and I vividly remember sitting in the locker room talking to him about, ‘You’re going to be a part of the group that’s going to rejuvenate this team,’” Haarlow said. “I think for him, he’s going to see that. Individually, the dude’s put up a ton of points in his career and I couldn’t be more proud of how hard he’s worked. When you put in the work and see the fruits of that labor, it’s awesome to see.”
Along with being a leader for the basketball team, Lindsey played a big part in the boys track and field team claiming the state title in the spring. More accomplishments are on his horizon for both sports.
“I’m not done yet. I’m trying to get the scoring record,” Lindsey said. “And then, I’m not only a one-sport athlete, I also run track and field so I want another state championship.”
The scoring mark came on the final home game before Christmas break, with the packed Hannah Center crowd having its annual “silent night” game, where the crowd remained silent until the 10th O’Neal point was scored in both games, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
“I was hoping to get it on the 10th point when everybody was going to go crazy,” Lindsey said.
Instead it came quickly for the seventh point of the game.
With the crowd sitting quietly for the first five minutes of the game, O’Neal (6-3) had to work around a slow start.
Although the situation was different, the turnout for the game has been a product of several years of building up both basketball programs at the school.
“We’ve tried for three or four years to create that,” Haarlow said. “It’s fun to see that. It’s the biggest crowd we’ve had here in a long time.”
After a Latrell Allmond bucket with three minutes to go in the first quarter finally brought the crowd back into the game, the Falcons went on an 11-2 run to close out the frame and take a 22-13 lead into the second quarter.
North Moore (4-4) hung around until midway through the third quarter when the Falcons’ pressure led to quick scores on the other end for the home team.
“We battled inside. Obviously O’Neal has some big guys in there and some great shooters,” North Moore coach Crystal Leenheer said. “They really put a lot of pressure on us and try to extend us a lot. Everybody we have played so far and in conference is going to put pressure on us and play man so that’s something we’ve got to get used to.”
The Mustangs were led in scoring by Logan Ritter with 19 points and Clayton Allred added 11 points.
Freshman Colby Pennington hit a 3-pointer for North Moore, cutting the lead to nine points, 40-31, inside of five minutes to go in the third quarter, before O’Neal stretched the lead out to 54-38 heading to the fourth quarter.
Lindsey hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third period.
“It was our drive. We already had the fans going. We just had to find something that would fuel us,” Lindsey said. “Once you start making shots, it kind of gives you momentum, you start getting stops.”
The senior finished with 12 points, while Malachy White had 16 points and Allmond added 15 points. D’Maron Tomlinson had 11 points for the Falcons.
“I’m proud of the ball movement and proud of how we shared the ball,” Haarlow said.
O’Neal plays Virginia Prep Sports Academy in the Big Hit Holiday Invitational Tournament on Monday, while North Moore hosts Graham Friday.
Falcons Quiet Mustangs In Final Three Quarters
Similar to how the boys game started with the “silent night” theme, the O’Neal girls basketball team found it tough to get over the 10-point mark against North Moore at home Thursday.
But when the Falcons did surpass the limit that brought the crowd to life, they were able to take control of the contest and run away with a 64-16 win.
“It’s probably the hardest 10 points of the year because it’s quiet and you don’t have any energy,” O’Neal coach Lulu Brase said. “In the second half, we found our groove, moved the ball and fed off each other’s energy.”
North Moore (1-5) took a 7-5 lead out of the gate, but O’Neal’s (8-2) defense locked in from there while the offense was trying to find the bottom of the net. A layup from Kelyce McSwain with a little more than two minutes to go in the opening quarter made it a 10-7 O’Neal lead, as a part of 23-3 run by the Falcons to close the half.
McSwain and Taylor Woods made their presence known in the paint against the smaller Mustangs. The duo accounted for 21 combined points.
“They did a great job of finding those seals early, really getting low and staying balanced. As a post player, you’ve got to stay strong and be able to finish,” Brase said. “(McSwain’s) got a great touch around the rim and that’s the part that’s cool about her. She’s able to finish through contact and she’s got a motor she’s starting to find it.”
McSwain finished with 11 points and Woods had 10 to complement freshman guard Ashanti Fox’s 16 points and 11 points each from Caelan McHarney and Reily Johnson.
After halftime, O’Neal turned up its defensive pressure, and outscored North Moore 34-4. With the guards forcing steals and swatting shots, points came in a hurry for O’Neal.
“Our guards did a great job of running the floor, which opened up the paint for our post players,” Brase said. “And we also made shots. It was one of those nights where you see the ball go through the basket a couple times and it opened up.”
Kennedie Mercer had five points to lead North Moore in scoring.
North Moore hosts Graham Friday.
Vikings Drop Opener at Cumberland County Tourney
Despite clawing its way back in the second and third quarters, the Union Pines girls basketball team was unable to complete a comeback falling 58-46 to Seventy-First at Terry Sanford Thursday in the first round of the Cumberland County Holiday Classic.
The Falcons took a 19-7 lead into the second quarter, and the Vikings managed to trim the lead to 40-32 entering the fourth quarter. Union Pines (6-3) was outscored 18-14 in the fourth quarter of the loss.
Another double-double came from senior Aaliyah Balser in the loss with 28 points and 17 rebounds. Meghan McCaskill had eight points and six rebounds.
Union Pines plays South View Friday in the consolation round at Terry Sanford. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
Pinecrest Bowling Tops Hoke and Scotland
The Pinecrest boys bowling team claimed two wins over Scotland and Hoke County on Wednesday at the Sandhills Bowling Center.
The Pinecrest boys took all five points for Scotland during their first match of the night. The final pin count was Pinecrest 742 to Scotland 635.
In the second match, the Patriots took 4 out of 5 points from Hoke. The final pin count: Pinecrest 631 to Hoke County 503.
To start the night, the Patriots were the top-seeded team with 18 total points. They are being chased by Scotland and Richmond, both of which had 16 points at the start of the night.