A dilemma growing across the sports landscape from recreation to school-sanctioned sports is the need for officials.
A referee or umpire is a necessity for sports to exist, and Amanda Barber saw the need last year and started out as a linesman for volleyball. This fall, her daughter, Donaka Owens, followed in her mother’s footsteps. The local mother-daughter duo see this as a way to give back to the community.
“I got started last year because I love sports. I wanted to hang out and see what it was about. They are short on officials too,” Barber said. “I thought it would be fun to do something besides watching it by being part of it.”
Owens, a senior at Pinecrest, is under 18 and is unable to officiate volleyball matches other than those played at the middle school and private level.
After playing volleyball until her sophomore year, Owens sees the drastic difference between playing and officiating.
“It’s a lot different. When you’re playing, it’s not what you would expect when you’re reffing,” Owens said.
“I’ve learned just to trust yourself and what you’re doing,” she added.
The first time covering the lines on the volleyball court brought the same emotions for both officials.
“The first game for me was nerve wracking. I was afraid I wasn’t going to be able to call the ball in. Once you start and you’re on the floor to see where your lines are, and what you have control of as a linesman, you can anticipate balls going out and it just helps you to better judge each game you do,” Barber said.
“I was very nervous. I just didn’t want to make the wrong call to make fans yell at me,” Owens said. “After the first set or so, I kind of got used to it and felt better about it.”
With college on the horizon, Owens has the possibility of taking the experience of this fall with her to contribute to the next community she goes to as well as continue to inspire others her age.
“It’s something I told her that when you go off to college you can also connect with the community and the college by doing parks and rec or high school and middle school ball also,” Barber said. “I’m hoping that other young adults like her can see that it’s nothing hard, it’s easy, it doesn’t take a whole bunch of training, and it allows you to do something within your community to help out.”
Watching Barber last year, Owens was inspired to give officiating a chance, given her background in sports, even if it means a few less evenings spent with friends after school to officiate a middle school game.
“Some of them think it’s really cool that I ref games, because we all used to play volleyball. Seeing me as a ref is very different than as a player,” Owens said. “Some (middle schoolers) are just learning and starting out, so they are not on the same level as high school or private school. It’s just being patient with your calls and how they’re playing.”
For the last two Friday afternoons, both stood across from each other with red flags in their hands to call if balls land out of bounds or in bounds. Later this fall, they will be the two referees at the net for middle school matches.
When they share the floor, both have constructive guidance for the other.
“Of course, I’m the mom and I’m more strict. I want her to snap when she makes the call because that shows confidence in your call,” Barber said. “I’m nervous too. When we talk, I ask her what did I do right, and what did I do wrong. For her, it’s obvious, but I want to make sure it’s right.”
Barber said that in the spring she plans on officiating lacrosse, while Owens will play girls basketball and softball.