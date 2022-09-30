Volleyball refs 02.jpeg

Donaka Owens, left, and her mother, Amanda Barber, have shared the same court this season as linesman officials for volleyball matches at the middle school and private school level.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

A dilemma growing across the sports landscape from recreation to school-sanctioned sports is the need for officials.

A referee or umpire is a necessity for sports to exist, and Amanda Barber saw the need last year and started out as a linesman for volleyball. This fall, her daughter, Donaka Owens, followed in her mother’s footsteps. The local mother-daughter duo see this as a way to give back to the community.

