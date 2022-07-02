The championship pairing of the 122nd North & South Amateur Sunday morning pits a fiery player who’s tee shots distance himself from his opponents against a towering player who drew a large following with his local ties for Saturday’s semifinal match he closed out in clutch fashion.
So fitting for another North & South final.
Luke Clanton found himself in the same position Saturday as he was almost a year ago — in the semifinal match of an amateur championship in Pinehurst. Last July he was one win away from the 36-hole final at the U.S. Junior Amateur at the Country Club of North Carolina. A short-lived 1 up lead over Cohen Trolio served him a humble lesson that he has carried into every tournament, especially the North & South.
“Don’t get ahead of yourself. I got really ahead of myself through that U.S. Junior. I beat the No. 1 seed, Gordon Sargent, and all those guys, and I was so ahead of myself going into the next match. I got whooped,” Clanton said. “I knew going into this it was one shot at a time constantly to stay in it.”
Never trailing in his semifinal match, Clanton continued to keep the pressure on Nick Lyerly for the 4 and 3 win.
Clanton is a ball of energy, and helping his emotional drive on the course was the momentum that came from rallying earlier in the day against the 20th-ranked amateur golfer in the World.
The future Florida State Seminole trailed in his quarterfinal match to David Ford, trailing by two with six holes left. A birdie on the 18th hole forced extra holes, and a birdie on the 21st hole of the match sent him to the semifinals.
“Birding 18 was really big, confidence-wise, it was great winning that match on 3 through 21 holes was a grind. I had to kind of reset to get back and play enough 18. It was tough,” Clanton said. “I’m locked in. I’m ready. It’s awesome to be here and make it to the finals, but I’m just ready, man.”
While he said he reset, something did trickle into Clanton's round against Lyerly. The 13th hole saw Clanton build a 4 up lead after driving the shortened hole that played a touch over 300 yards. Then Clanton’s only hole lost in the match came on No. 14 after missing short and right of the green, leading up to an emphatic ending on the 15th hole with a fist-pump after rolling in the winner from outside of 10 feet.
As lengthy as he is off the tees, Clanton is just as verbose with his caddie, Jason Wiertel, talking over nearly every shot. The two met on the driving range last weekend, Wiertel offered his services to caddie to Clanton. Come match play, he was on the bag.
Wiertel checks all the boxes that Clanton wants in someone on the loop, and as they talk over shots and read the greens together, the duo look like they have more experience than just four rounds into Pinehurst No. 2.
“He has great energy. That’s the biggest thing for me. If you can match my energy out there, we can definitely be a powerhouse,” Clanton said. “Me and him talk a lot, but I love it because it’s making me committed to the shot for sure.”
Morrison’s grouping led around a caravan of golf carts across all 18 holes Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-9 rising senior’s affinity with the crowd goes further than just being a notable item every time he tees it up at an event. From former classmates, to locals who remembered his years at The O’Neal School in the gallery, Morrison is place in the fold in the area is evident.
This marks his third North & South Amateur appearance, none have been as fruitful as this one, but he has experience playing in the area, and on Pinehurst No. 2.
“I’ve lived in Pinehurst for a couple years and played in the U.S. Kids Worlds for a couple years. I spent a lot of time at the Pinehurst Resort and have been fortunate enough to play No. 2 a bunch. Crazy enough, we used to play high school golf matches out here,” Morrison said. “(Winning) would mean the world. Pinehurst feels like a second home to me.”
His first championship match appearance didn’t come without some dramatics. A 3 up lead from the Texas commit was tied with two holes left against Maxwell Moldovan. The Ohio State All-American golfer chewed away at the Morrison lead, and left a prime chance to lead for the first time in the match went to waste on the 17th green after his birdie putt from inside 10 feet rolled below the hole.
An opportunity survived by Morrison didn’t go wasted when his approach into the 18th hole landed over flag, went slightly up the ridge behind the hole and settled to inside 3 feet.
“Maxwell hit an excellent shot. He had about 12 feet for birdie and he really put the pressure on,” Morrison said. “I saw the ball past the hole, and I figured it was about 10 feet and when I walked up I realized that it used the slope.”
Moldovan’s slippery roll from the heart of the green slipped by the hole and Morrison calmly stepped up to bury the match-winning putt.
“We just tried to keep hitting greens and see what happens. The whole week, my brother, (who is) my caddie, have been talking about hitting greens, and I’ve been fortunate enough to be rolling the putter well enough,” Morrison said.
A second golf championship in North Carolina is within reach for Morrison. His first came as a hulking seventh-grader at O’Neal when he claimed medalist honors at the Country Club of Whispering Pines in 2018, and the Falcons won the team title.
To get a second means taking on a familiar foe
“Luke and I are good friends, so we will go out there and have a good battle,” Morrison said.
The championship match tees off the first hole of Pinehurst No. 2 at 6:50 a.m.
In early action on Saturday:
Lyerly was the last North Carolina native in the final four after winning 2 and 1 over Ben Woodruff. Taking the lead on the seventh hole, the UNC Greensboro graduate took the lead out to as much as 3 up midway through the round.
Morrison, who has local ties to the area after living in Pinehurst for three years, defeated Ben James, the top player in the AJGA standings, 2 and 1, in the quarterfinals. The Texas commit saw his 3 up lead evaporate on the back nine, but claimed wins on the par-3 15th hole and the par-4 16th hole to stage the win.
Extra holes were needed for Moldovan to claim the win over Davis Bryant in the quarterfinals in 23 holes.
