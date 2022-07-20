The final march to claim the men’s and women’s titles at the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open had two completely different paths.
One was a nail-biter, the lead was shared for a majority of Wednesday’s final round with the back nine of Pinehurst No. 6 witnessing the give and take of the leaders. The other battle for the trophy felt nearly as lopsided as Tiger Woods in his prime playing in another USGA championship at Pebble Beach.
Both were remarkable in their own right.
The third and final round brought history and set the precedent for a championship that came with high hopes to the Sandhills.
Kim Moore’s wire-to-wire win for the women’s title came with consistency. With rounds of 76, 80 and a final-round 76.
“I just felt like I played pretty consistent, especially today. I knew just going in if I just kept getting pars, it would be tough to beat because I knew birdies were kind of hard to get out here sometimes,” Moore said. “That was kind of my strategy, just to keep it in the fairway, hit some greens in regulation and just par and see what the field will do.
“It's just been very humbling and exciting for me this whole week, and it's just been nothing but amazing.”
Entering with a four-stroke lead over Ryanne Jackson, the Western Michigan women’s golf coach limited her mistakes with two bogeys and a double bogey. The advantage doubled the gap by the time she came down the 18th fairway to see a large crowd surrounding the 18th green area.
“This is right up there, probably really close to the top if not the top. I've won some able-bodied events in my time, in college,” she said. “Never won when I was playing professionally, but I've won some national amputee golf championships. But this being all-encompassing has been very rewarding, and I would say it's probably right up there to the top.”
Some national amputee golf championships include 14 Women’s US National Amputee Golf Championship, including last year’s title.
On top of the trophy and the gold medal that came with it, Moore takes home the copper medal for the impairment division title for leg impairment.
The other six impairment category winners include Cathy Walch (arm impairment); Grace Anne Braxton (intellectual impairment); Cindy Lawrence (multiple limb amputee); Jackson (neurological impairment); Annie Hayes (seated player); Amanda Cunha (vision impairment).
With the women’s championship rarely in doubt, a two-man race emerged on the back nine between Simone Lee, of South Korea, and Sweden’s Felix Norrman.
Quiet in demeanor on and off the course, the moments following his historic win in the playoff over Norrman provided the most emotion that the calm and steady Lee showed all week. After the winning putt dropped, friends and associates came onto the 18th green to douse Lee with bottles of water, much needed for the 25-year-old professional golfer, who has autism. With arms outstretched, he led out a roar.
Then when recapping his mindset after the round, Lee’s voice showed inflection when saying, “today I played with my mind of thinking I can do it, I can do it, I can do it.”
A 20-plus foot birdie putt on the first hole of the two-hole aggregate playoff on the 17th hole set Lee up for the inaugural championship.
“ I'm so happy. It feels like I'm dreaming,” he said.
Lee carried the overnight lead to the first tee Wednesday morning, and by the sixth hole, the duo were tied atop the leaderboard.
Then the tug-of-war for the lead began, with playing partner Chad Pfeifer making a late charge before a double bogey on No. 17 faded him into the background.
Norrman carried over his strong back nine from the second round into the start of the final round, recording four birdies in the first 11 holes to get him to 4 under. Lee also birdied the par-5 11th to share the lead with the Swede.
A bogey by Lee on No. 13 dropped him out of the lead for the first time since early Tuesday. By 14 the champion was back tied after a Norrman bogey. A birdie on 15 put Norrman up by one stroke moments before a loose tee shot cost him a stroke, and the lead, on the par-3 16th hole, while Lee had par both holes.
The other seven impairment category winners include Conor Stone (arm impairment); Chad Pfeifer (leg impairment); Jordan Thomas (multiple limb amputee); Kipp Popert (neurological impairment); Dennis Walters (seated player); Kurtis Barkley (short stature); Kiefer Jones (vision impairment).
With the front and back nine holes flipped for the championship, the downhill view on the 18th hole with a natural amphitheater around the green with the crowds of people gathering around the closing hole. A fitting end to a historic and landmark championship.
“That was very cool. It was pretty emotional, too. Being the first event, the inaugural adaptive U.S. Open and being in the final group coming up with all those people out there, it's pretty special to be a part of,” Pfeifer said. “I got a bonus and made a birdie in front of people, so that was good. It was a phenomenal scene out there.”
