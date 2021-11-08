IMG_2565.jpeg

Pinecrest's Zack Gilberton, left, and Adrian Archer run at the NCHSAA 4A Mideast regional championship. The Patriot pair ran at the 4A state championship Saturday, and had the two fastest times of the 10 runners from Moore County that competed.

 Photo courtesy Lori Hoffman

Ten Moore County cross country runners went to the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championships hosted in Kernersville Saturday.

The Union Pines boys team finished ninth at the 3A state championships after finishing fifth at regionals to qualify for the state championship race as a team. The Vikings had two runners finish in the top-35.

Seniors Giovanni Rincon and Hudson Hayes paced the Vikings at the state championship, with Rincon being the first Viking to cross the finish line in a time of 16 minutes and 53 seconds, taking 24th place. Hayes came in at 17:10 to finish 31st.

The other Union Pines runners included: senior Ender Limb in a time of 17:59 for 74th place, freshman Logan Totten-Lancaster in a time of 18:24 for 95th, sophomore Brayden Muhly in a time of 18:59 for 127th, senior Ivan Olgiati in a time of 20:45 for 162nd and sophomore Andrew Hill in a time of 21:56 for 171st.

Pinecrest’s Zack Gilbertson finished 31st with a time of 16:17 in the final race of his junior season at the 4A boys championship. Senior Adrian Archer finished with a time of 16:37 to take 54th place.

Pinecrest junior Lauren Wimberly was the only female runner at states this year from the county, and she finished the race in 19:31 to take 48th place in the 4A girls championship.

